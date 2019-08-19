Scotland

Scotland's papers: Teenage suicide 'epidemic'

  • 19 August 2019
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun launches a new mental health campaign to combat a childhood health crisis that is 'spiralling out of control'. The paper highlights statistics which show the number of teenage suicides doubled last year.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption A man who believes his friend was murdered claims police bullied him into changing his witness statement, reports the Daily Record. Chris Boyd suspected foul play after Stefan Sutherland's body washed up on a shore near his home but insists officers "weren't having it" and made him change his story.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Conservatives have hit back at a leaked report about the potential impact of a No Deal Brexit and claim it is a "plot to sow fear into minds", reports The Herald. The paper also features a picture of Judy Murray, sports presenter Jim White, businessman Sir Tom Hunter and tennis champion Gordon Reid who all took part in a charity kiltwalk.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with a SNP warning that the No Deal leak highlights the "havoc" that will ensue if an agreement cannot be reached by 31 October.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman reports the Electoral Commission has "dealt a blow" to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's plans for an indyref2 as it must be allowed to assess the question that will be put to voters.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with a bid by Chancellor Michael Gove to downplay the leaked Operation Yellowhammer document, which warned of higher shopping bills and civil unrest in the event of a No Deal Brexit. The paper also highlights claims by one leading Conservative that there are enough rebels in the party to bring down Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express blamed the leaked dossier on Remainers "scaremongering" before EU talks. It says Downing Street "hit out" at ex-ministers for what it calls an "astonishing Project Fear leak".
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Boris Johnson said Philip Hammond and his "Remain alliance" are to blame for leaking details of no-deal planning, according to the Times. It says the leaked paper was from when ministers were "blocking what needed to be done to get ready to leave and the funds were not available".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a report that an elderly person dies every two days in Scotland's care homes after suffering a serious injury. The paper said 187 pensioners died last year as a result of accidents, falls, poisoning, self harm and even assaults.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports ex-Celtic star Emilio Izaguirre was injured when his team bus was attacked before a derby match in Honduras. Rioting later led to the death of three fans.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Dundee edition of the Courier leads with a planned strike by pharmacy staff in a long-running dispute over pay grades.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites