Image caption Parents have been told they are responsible for getting their child to school

Pupils in Moray are back at school but there is something missing from their journey to class.

Moray Council has become the first of Scotland's 32 local authorities to completely scrap its school crossing patrols, as part of a programme of savings.

Other measures mean grass has been left uncut, landmarks are threatened with closure and locals are having to clean public toilets.

Two years ago the then leader of the council, George Alexander, claimed it could be "bankrupt" by September 2019 if it was not given more money for services.

It was in danger of using up all its "rainy day" reserves.

Roddy Burns, the council's chief executive, told BBC Scotland's The Nine councillors had to make "tough decisions" to balance the budget.

Image caption The council has cut all school patrol officers

As a result, the council is proceeding with £20m of savings over the next two years, having already taken out £40m of costs in the past decade.

By cutting all 28 lollipop men and women posts at the end of last term it hopes to shave £120,000 off its spending.

That means almost 12,000 school pupils in the area are now navigating busy roads without the help of patrol officers.

The council chief executive said school crossing patrollers were "a non-statutory service" and in the current financial situation the council had to "ensure adequate funding of those services we're obliged to provide".

Mr Burns added: "Parents are reminded that they are responsible for ensuring their child's safety on their whole journey to and from school."

However, parents have criticised the move, saying it puts the safety of their children at risk.

Image caption Laura Scott said cutting the school patrols was a crazy idea

Laura Scott, who has a child at New Elgin Primary, said: "It's a stupid idea. It's crazy. They should find another way that is not at the cost of our kids. Health and safety has got to be paramount."

Another parent, William Mackenzie, added: "I don't think [crossing patrollers] should be taken away. The kids need them as this is a busy area. There are buses dropping kids off, and heaps of cars coming, so the kids definitely need them."

What savings have already been made?

Image caption Locals have complained about overgrown parks

The most visible savings can be seen in the council's lands and parks budget.

The authority has stopped cutting grass in many communal areas.

Locals have complained about the impact of overgrown parks on local tourism. The cuts have saved £45,000.

It has also closed 12 public toilets across the area, including facilities at Lossiemouth marina.

Image caption Carolle Ralph says she expects to take on other toilets

Image caption A community group has taken over the running of a public toilet in Lossiemouth

Carolle Ralph is a member of Lossiemouth Community Council, which has taken over the running of the marina toilets.

She raises money for maintenance and helps clean the facility.

Carolle said: "It is really important. And it is free and it's a basic need. It is a very important part of our community.

"We fully expect that, with the council cuts next year, it will be worse. We will have to take on the other toilets at the other side of the esplanade but we are prepared to do that."

Moray has also ceased maintaining some local landmarks, including Forres Town Hall, with local groups taking over their operation.

Bob Kenny, a volunteer at Forres Area Community Trust, said such changes could actually give local communities "real opportunity for people power again".

Other council changes include restructuring senior management at the council, increasing burial fees and reducing bin collections.

Future measures will include increasing the capacity of some primary school classes and commercialising leisure services.

A plan to close Keith Swimming Pool sparked a local campaign that resulted in increased usage and the pool being saved from closure.

Why is the council is this position?

Image caption Moray is mainly rural and coastal, which can affect service delivery

Changing demographics are a big part of the problem, according to council. Successive administrations have claimed that a rising elderly population is putting strain on its finances, while its predominantly rural location also causes difficulties with service delivery.

Some councillors also believe the formula used by the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) to distribute funds from the Scottish government gives Moray Council a "raw deal".

Cosla insisted funds are distributed "largely based on the principle of using needs-based indicators" and it was committed to a "fair settlement" for all local authorities.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter also believes the council tax system is not favourable for the area, calling for a local income tax.

Will the council go bust?

In the short term, no. Council leaders believe that the current programme of savings should be enough to avoid bankruptcy.

However, the council faces a spending deficit of £12m this year, as well as £9m next year.

Its reserves could reach as low as £5m by March 2020.

What does the Scottish government say?

A Scottish government spokeswoman said it had increased Moray Council's budget this year by £8.8m to £180.2m.

The council decision to increase council tax by 4.79% meant it would have an additional £10.8m compared to 2018-19, the government said.

It added that it was in talks with Cosla to "identify options for the replacement of council tax".