Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Almost a quarter of workers are struggling to manage on their current salary

Almost one in four working people in Scotland are struggling to get by on their salary.

A YouGov survey for Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) found the number of workers finding it hard financially has risen since 2017.

The poll of 1,009 employed adults in Scotland found 24% were either finding it difficult or very difficult to live on their present income.

Two-fifths (41%) of respondents said they were coping on current pay.

Meanwhile, 28% said they were living comfortably on their present income, and 6% said they were very comfortable.

The study was carried out online between 12 and 23 March this year.

In a similar study carried out for the charity in 2017, around 21% of respondents said they were finding it either difficult or very difficult to live on their income.

Also in that survey, which involved 881 employed people, 37% said they were either living comfortably or very comfortably based on their income.

'Everyday strain'

The charity said the latest figures highlight a "continuing squeeze" on incomes from the rising cost of living, stagnant wages and cuts to social security.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: "These figures highlight the strain that people are under in Scotland and reflect what our advisers see every day.

"Many people who are in work are finding it hard to pay their bills and put food on the table.

"The Citizens Advice network in Scotland is able to give real support to clients. We can check whether you are entitled to energy grants, council tax reductions or social security benefits that you are not claiming.

"It is surprising how often people can access new money they didn't even know about.

"We urge people who are finding it hard to get by to contact us today to make sure they are not missing out on money."