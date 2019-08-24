Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Sectarian singing' closes Ibrox section

  • 24 August 2019
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the news that Rangers have been ordered to shut part of Ibrox for next Thursday's Europa League game over sectarian chants by fans.
Image caption The Daily Record reports that, on the back of the punishment, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned fans to "shut up or Uefa will close Ibrox".
Image caption Every cancer patient in Scotland will be allocated a support worker, according to the lead story in The Herald. The paper reports that they will help with practical and financial problems during treatment such as access to benefits or booking exercise classes.
Image caption The Courier reports on plans for a pro-independence march planned for Perth next month. Organisers expect a crowd of thousands, according to the newspaper.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with claims about the budget airline planes used to fly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family to Aberdeen earlier this week. It claims two empty jets flew about 500 miles as part of the process - as part of a ploy to maximise publicity for the airline
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that British Airways pilots have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay.
Image caption A bid to debate a "plan B route" to Scottish independence at the SNP party conference in the autumn has been rejected, reports The National.
Image caption Boris Johnson will tell Donald Trump that the NHS is not "on the table" in a post-Brexit trade deal with the US, according to the lead story in the Scotland edition of The Times.
Image caption The latest on the fires in the Amazon rainforest make the front page of the I. It reports that Boris Johnson has called on the G7 to take action.
Image caption A shortage of HRT patches is the lead story in the Scottish Daily Mail, which reports that women going through the menopause are being forced to buy their medication from abroad.
Image caption The Star reports that a "thieving psycho" seagull targeted children's TV star Dave Benson Phillips.

