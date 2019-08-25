Image caption

The Sunday Times reports that Boris Johnson will - in the event of a no-deal Brexit - withhold £30bn of the "divorce bill" his predecessor Theresa May had agreed to provide to cover existing EU commitments. The paper adds that the threat "raises election stakes", describing the move as a ploy to win over Brexit Party supporters. "The prime minister's team are working on a populist emergency budget in October, in which fuel duty will be cut for the first time in eight years, paving the way for a general election the same month," it reports.