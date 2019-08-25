Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Crazy' migration rules 'sinking' fishing industry

Image caption The Herald reports that a "desperate race" is on to save Scotland's fishing industry from "crazy" immigration rules. Fishermen report that they cannot employ enough staff to man the vessels.
Image caption Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Frank Cairney, who was jailed for sexually abusing young footballers, and alleged abuser Gordon Neely, who is dead, joined forces to "exchange" 12 young footballers in 1986, according to The Scottish Sun. The papers says the "starlets" went to train at Rangers.
Image caption The Sunday Mail front page features CCTV images showing the final conscious moments of Allan Marshall's life. Mr Marshall died after being restrained by prison staff in 2015.
Image caption According to the Sunday Post, "secret" police files on lawyer Aamer Anwar are being investigated by the Information Commissioner.
Image caption The Sunday National front page focuses on findings by The Ferret, an investigative journalism cooperative, into the gifts given to MPs by arms companies. The paper adds that MPs were given more than £60,000 in donations.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday's front page suggests that Scots should be prepared to vote twice on independence before Scotland leaves the UK. Inside, it quotes an academic who says it would be "folly" for Scotland to repeat the "grave democratic quandry" the UK is in following the Brexit referendum.
Image caption The Sunday Times reports that Boris Johnson will - in the event of a no-deal Brexit - withhold £30bn of the "divorce bill" his predecessor Theresa May had agreed to provide to cover existing EU commitments. The paper adds that the threat "raises election stakes", describing the move as a ploy to win over Brexit Party supporters. "The prime minister's team are working on a populist emergency budget in October, in which fuel duty will be cut for the first time in eight years, paving the way for a general election the same month," it reports.
Image caption According to the Scottish Mail on Sunday, half of Scotland's banks have been "axed" over the last 10 years. The paper reports that 860 branches remain, saying we are moving towards a "cashless society". MPs will call for measures to be taken against banks to halt further closures.
Image caption According to the Sunday Express, a UK-US trade deal is "done". The paper reports that "allies of the US president have made it clear that the two countries are on the verge of a major deal".

