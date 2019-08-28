Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Davidson has led the Scottish Conservatives for eight years

Ruth Davidson is on the verge of quitting as leader of the Scottish Conservatives, BBC Scotland understands.

Ms Davidson has been deeply unhappy with the prime minister's pursuit of a possible no-deal Brexit.

She is said to be considering her position, with a statement on her future likely to be made on Thursday.

Ms Davidson, who gave birth to a son in October of last year, has been leader of the party since November 2011.

Sources have told the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuennsberg, that Ms Davidson's decision was based on a mixture of personal and political factors which have been building over recent months.

And they insisted it was not a direct result of the announcement by Mr Johnson that he wants to suspend parliament in September - only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline of 31 October.

The Scottish Sun, which broke the story, said it had been told by a senior Conservative source that juggling motherhood with politics had "taken its toll" on Ms Davidson, as had the "current political climate, where she's found herself at increasing odds with the new leadership in London".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Davidson and Mr Johnson clashed in a TV debate ahead of the EU referendum

Ms Davidson backed Remain ahead of the EU referendum, and famously clashed with Mr Johnson in a live TV debate at Wembley before the vote.

She publicly backed opponents of Mr Johnson in the Conservative leadership contest, and has previously said she would not support a no-deal Brexit.

Ms Davidson was also said to have been angered by Mr Johnson's decision to sack David Mundell - a close political ally of hers - as Scottish secretary and replace him with Alister Jack.

Image copyright @ruthdavidsonmsp Image caption Ms Davidson and her partner Jen Wilson celebrated the birth of baby Finn in October of last year

The 40-year-old was widely credited with turning around the fortunes of the Scottish Conservatives, with the party more than doubling its number of seats at Holyrood in the 2016 election - making it the second biggest party behind the SNP - and increasing its MPs from one to 13 in the 2017 general election.

That relative success had seen her tipped as a future UK Tory leader, but she insisted she had no interest in the job - and that she was focused only on replacing Nicola Sturgeon as first minister of Scotland at the next Holyrood election in 2021.

When she returned to the Scottish Parliament from maternity leave in May, she told BBC Scotland that it would be "tough to tear myself away from the wee man" but that "having a child and coming back to work is a part that lots of women play".