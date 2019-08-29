Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The money has been given to people who are terminally ill or elderly

Survivors of childhood abuse in care have received more than 200 payments under a Scottish government scheme.

The Advance Payment Scheme gives £10,000 to people who are terminally ill or over the age of 70 to provide "recognition of the harm done" to them.

Since opening in April, there have been 700 calls to the scheme through a dedicated phone line.

More than 250 application packs have been sent out and 202 applications have been approved.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "I am pleased that over 200 people have applied for an advance payment. We continue to do everything possible to help survivors and their families apply to the scheme by ensuring a simple application process.

"This is part of a number of commitments to provide recognition of the harm done. That is why we will shortly consult on the detail of a statutory financial redress scheme so that legislation can be passed before the end of this parliamentary term in March 2021.

"This is an important part of acknowledging what happened in the past to children in care in Scotland."