Scotland

Scotland's papers: Brexit challenge and 'sectarian' riots

  • 31 August 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with various bids to get the courts to overturn Boris Johnson's plan to suspend the UK Parliament. The paper also highlights a series of protests, part of a nationwide movement known as "Stop the coup", which are planned for later.
Image caption The Sun leads with a major disturbance in Glasgow where riot police, mounted officers, a helicopter and dog units were called in following an Irish Unity march and counter protest in Govan. The paper reports how the march by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band was met by hundreds of counter demonstrators.
Image caption The scenes are described by the Daily Record as "shocking" which points out the riot comes ahead of the first Old Firm game of the new football season at nearby Ibrox Stadium.
Image caption Sajid Javid confronted the prime minister over the decision to sack one of his advisers without his knowledge, according to the Times. The paper says the chancellor was "absolutely furious" that Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings had dismissed Sonia Khan.
Image caption The pledge to give schools billions in extra funding is the lead in the i weekend. The £14bn promise, which will also mean more money for Scotland, raises the prospects of a snap election after similar spending promises for the police and the NHS, according to the paper.
Image caption The National leads with criticism of Sky News for failing to include any pro-independence voices in a nine minute segment with Labour and Tory MPs about the future of the UK.
Image caption The prospect of dozens of rail services being cancelled on Saturday and Sunday as a result of industrial action by the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association union leads the front page of The Herald. The dispute centres on rail managers being forced to fill in for ScotRail driver shortages.
Image caption The Daily Express carries claims that Prince Andrew is to take part in "crisis talks" about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Image caption The Courier reveals Zholia Alemi, who worked in the NHS for 22 years despite having no qualifications and was jailed last October for defrauding patients, treated at least 140 people in Tayside while working as a locum psychiatrist in the area.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with news that a 60-year-old man has been charged following the death of Alice Farquharson, 56, in Aberdeen on Thursday.
Image caption The Daily Star has the story of an Isis fighter who, it says, was paid £10,000 in housing benefit in the UK.

