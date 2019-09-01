Scotland

Scotland's papers: Brexit demos and bigotry action call

  • 1 September 2019
Image caption The Sunday National leads with coverage of protests which took place across Scotland to oppose Boris Johnson's plan to shut down the UK Parliament. Demonstrations took place in Lerwick, Kirkwall, Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, addressed by SNP, Labour and Green politicians.
Image caption The fallout from a serious disturbance in Glasgow, where a Irish Unity march was met by hundreds of counter demonstrators, also makes the front pages. The Herald on Sunday carries comments from former first minister Lord McConnell that more should be done at a national level to tackle sectarianism in Scotland.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also focuses on the trouble in Govan, highlighting Lord McConnell's comments that "enough is enough" and that "warm words" are not sufficient.
Image caption The Scotland on Sunday leads with the ramifications of Ruth Davidson quitting as leader of the Scottish Conservatives. It carries claims from Scottish Tory MPs that Ms Davidson was too distant from them and events at Westminster.
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with claims from the family of Allan Marshall, who died after a violent struggle with prison officers at Saughton jail in Edinburgh, that Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf smeared their relative in a letter to Holyrood's justice committee.
Image caption Ahead of a huge week in politics The Sunday Times has an interview with Boris Johnson where he warns Tory MPs opposed to his Brexit strategy that if they don't get behnid him then the alternative is "chaos" under a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government.
Image caption The Sunday Express leads with a suggestion that if a bid to block a no-deal Brexit at Westminster is successful then Boris Johnson will call a general election.
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with an international story about drinks giant Diageo being "dragged into" a corruption investigation in India.

