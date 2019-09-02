Abusers could help with child victim payouts

Image copyright Getty Images

Those responsible for the abuse of children in their care may have to help pay for a new financial redress scheme.

The Scottish government is seeking views on how the scheme should operate.

It has proposed granting a flat-rate payment with additional cash reflecting the nature and severity of abuse and the impact on survivors.

So far, more than 200 survivors have received payments for historical abuse under a scheme covering those aged over 70 or with a terminal condition.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Advance Payment Scheme showed Scotland was "facing up to the wrongs of the past".

Help survivors

He added: "Responding to the harm done to children in care by those trusted to look after them is the right thing to do. I know that nothing can make up for what happened, but along with other measures to help survivors, financial redress is an important step.

"Getting the design of a financial redress scheme right is of the utmost importance if it is to give survivors the acknowledgement they need and deserve. That is why I encourage everyone to have their say by taking part in the consultation."

Helen Holland, of the In Care Abuse Survivors group (INCAS), said: "We encourage all survivors to participate in the public consultation. It is important their voices are heard."

David Whelan, spokesman for Former Boys and Girls Abused in Quarriers, also welcomed the move.

He said: "The severe harm, damage and trauma inflicted and its impact on former residents abused, as highlighted in the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, simply cannot be quantified in monetary terms.

"A redress scheme, that is fair and reasonable, will go some way to help survivors rebuild their shattered lives."