Scotland's papers: Murder trial claim and Brexit 'plan B'

  • 7 September 2019
Image caption The Daily Record leads with evidence from the trial of a man accused of murdering father-of-four Mohammed Abu Sammour in Newarthill, North Lanarkshire, last October. The High Court in Glasgow heard that Scott Pearson, who denies murdering Mr Sammour, told a friend he thought he had reversed over a security guard before driving off in his van.
Image caption Several papers cover the fall-out from Boris Johnson's week of Parliamentary defeats. The Times says the prime minister is under pressure to "come up with a plan B" as opposition parties pledged to veto his call for a general election.
Image caption "The great election stitch-up", declares the Daily Mail, saying that Labour and Remain parties have "scuppered" plans for a snap election. An opinion poll for the paper says 75% of people believe MPs are failing them.
Image caption The Scotsman reports that Mr Johnson is planning to "defy the law" over the opposition parties' insistence on blocking a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with a new opinion poll that shows all of the 13 Scottish Conservative MPs will lose their seats in a snap general election.
Image caption The Herald leads with the death of a former teacher from Scotland who campaigned for the legalisation of euthanasia. Richard Selley, 65, was suffering from motor neurone disease and died at a Swiss clinic.
Image caption The Courier leads with the story of a 10-year-old boy who was shot in the face with a pellet gun in Fife. Police are investigating the incident in Glenrothes.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with news that developers' plans for land around Inverness could see 5,000 new homes built.
Image caption The pro-independence National newspaper leads with a special edition showing support for the campaign for Wales to leave the UK.
Image caption Another Strictly story leads the Daily Star. Ex-Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldsley says friends have jokingly warned that she will fall victim to the "curse" - one of the relationship break-ups or scandals for which the show has been blamed.

