Scotland

Scotland's papers: Glasgow 'under siege' from sectarian riots

  • 8 September 2019
Image caption The Sunday Mail declares a return to the "dark ages" after sectarian "rioting" brought Glasgow to a standstill on Saturday. A police officer was injured by a pyrotechnic and ten people were arrested.
Image caption The Scottish Sun describes the disturbances during two Republican marches as "sectarian mayhem" and reports that "baying mobs clashed amid shameful scenes". The lead story claims that shoppers were "terrified" at a massive police operation which saw officers in riot gear chase masked Loyalists trying to stop the parades.
Image caption The Sunday Post continues its campaigning on the mesh scandal. Its front page features victim Claire Daisley who travelled to the US to have her mesh removed. She is calling for the same treatment for all women affected.
Image caption The Sunday Times had the exclusive on the resignation of the work and pensions secretary. The paper says Amber Rudd denounced the prime minister's "purge" and also reports that Boris Johnson is prepared "to break the law for Brexit".
Image caption "Bow down or bow out" is the cover headline on the Scotland on Sunday as it explores Boris Johnson's Brexit options. The paper says the Prime Minister's suggestion he could break the law to force a no-deal Brexit could be challenged in the courts by a cross-party group of MPs.
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express reports on "yet more Tory chaos" in the wake of Amber Rudd's resignation. The report says Boris Johnson will threaten to "sabotage" the EU if MPs do not agree to his demand for a snap general election.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with revelations concerning Prince Andrew. It reports on an alleged "raging bust-up" between the prince and a Royal aide. The paper claims Prince Charles had to intervene. The paper's source says the Duke of York and the aide exchanged "heated words" but there was no "physical altercation".
Image caption The Herald on Sunday reports on a mother's anger over a hospital infection she claims her daughter caught at the Queen Elizabeth University hospital in Glasgow. Stevie-Jo Kirkpatrick, 15, has leukaemia, but has had to have her chemotherapy stopped early after contracting a rare bug.
Image caption And Nicola Sturgeon writes in the Sunday National, saying that Westminster opposition to another independence referendum in Scotland will be washed away by a major win by the SNP at the expected upcoming general election.

