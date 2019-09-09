Image copyright Getty Images

Ministers have announced the Scottish schools which will be rebuilt or refurbished in the first phase of a £1bn investment programme.

A total of 26 schools in 11 council areas will be replaced under the strategy.

They include a replacement for Woodmill High School in Dunfermline, which was destroyed by fire last month.

The announcement coincided with the publication of the latest statistics on the condition of Scotland's schools.

The figures from the school estate survey suggested that 88.3% of schools were described as being in "good" or "satisfactory" condition in April 2019, while 11.4% were classed as "poor" and 0.2% were termed "bad".

The Scottish government said this was substantially higher than the 61.1% figure for good or satisfactory schools which was recorded in 2007.

However, Labour said official guidance within the report warned against comparing this year's figures to those from previous years.

Education spokesman Iain Gray said: "Schools may not have improved at all, just been re-categorised."

The Scottish government said 928 schools had been built or substantially refurbished since 2007-08.

Its latest £1bn investment in the schools estate was announced last November.

'Builds on progress'

The strategy was welcomed by local authority body Cosla, which said councils would contribute a further £2bn towards the programme.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would benefit about 50,000 pupils across Scotland.

"This investment builds on the progress that we have made over the last 10 years," she said.

"The National Statistics published today reveal that, even before today's announcement, Scotland's school estate has never been in better condition, with a record percentage in good or satisfactory condition. That is a result of sustained investment and we will now build on that."

Woodmill High School in Dunfermline was damaged by fire

The schools which will be included in the first phase of the scheme are:

Aberdeenshire: A new Peterhead Community Campus, including replacements for Dales Park Primary School, Meethill Primary School, Peterhead Academy and Anna Ritchie School

East Lothian: New Wallyford High School and Whitecraig Primary School

East Renfrewshire: Replacements for Neilston Primary School and St Thomas' Primary School

Edinburgh: A new Currie Community High School

Eilean Siar: A new Castlebay Campus to replace Castlebay High School, Castlebay Primary School and Eoligarry Primary School

Fife: A replacement for Woodmill and St Columba's High Schools, part of the development of a new community campus

Highland: A 3-18 campus in Tain, including replacements for Tain Royal Academy, Knockbreck Primary School, Craighill Primary School and St Duthus School

Midlothian: A replacement for Beeslack Community High School

North Ayrshire: A new Ardrossan Community Learning and Innovation Hub to replace Ardrossan Academy and Winton Primary School

South Ayrshire: A new Maybole Community Campus to replace Carrick Academy, Cairn Primary School, Gardenrose Primary School and St Cuthbert's Primary School

West Lothian: A new Beatlie Additional Support Needs Campus