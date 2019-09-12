Scotland

Scotland's papers: PM in crisis as court delivers judgement

  • 12 September 2019
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Boris Johnson's premiership "hangs in the balance", according to The Herald, which leads with Wednesday's decision by the Court of Session that the prime minister's suspension of Parliament was unlawful. The paper says the "house of cards" is starting to collapse after what campaigners are describing as the "most significant constitutional law decision of the last century".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The court ruling threatens to end Mr Johnson's reign, The National writes. It quotes Nicola Sturgeon as saying Number 10's attempt to attack the verdict was "pitiful, pathetic and desperate".
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman describes the the three judges on the case as "heroes of the people", and writes that Mr Johnson is under pressure to immediately recall parliament.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption Brexit supporters were furious with the ruling, the Scottish Daily Express reports. The UK government has launched an appeal to the Supreme Court in London, it adds.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the prime minister will face a "showdown" at the UK's highest court next week.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption Mr Johnson has offered Conservative rebels an olive branch and a possible way back into the party after they were sacked for voting against the government, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says there is support in cabinet for letting some of the 21 sacked MPs back into the Tory fold, providing they "agree the government must be allowed to do its business".
Image copyright The i
Image caption The UK's constitutional crisis deepens, according to the i newspaper. It says Mr Johnson has been accused of misleading Buckingham Palace and the Queen over the impasse.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads on the government resisting an order by the Commons to release private messages concerning the suspension of Parliament.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal reports on the arrest of 77-year-old William MacDowell, from Penrith, over the 1976 murders of Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son Andrew. Mr MacDowell appeared in court charged with two counts of murder and two of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption Two masked gunmen shot two men after forcing their way into a flat in a quiet East Kilbride suburb, the Daily Record reports. Scott Davis and John Whalin were both injured in the shootings.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun describes a 22-year-old who shook his baby daughter to death as the "face of evil". Thomas Haining admitted culpable homicide in court on Wednesday, two years after killing three-week-old Mikayla.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Killers should serve a full-life term according to a woman attacked by a murderer in Dundee, The Courier reports. Linda McDonald is backing Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr who says brutal killers should never be released.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports on the survivor of an attack who is angry that no-one was warned about a predatory rapist being placed in a Corstorphine street.

