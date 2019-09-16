Scotland

Scotland's papers: Drug drive fears and Rod's cancer fight

  • 16 September 2019
Image caption Concerns about the number of police officers available to enforce a crackdown on drug driving makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. From 21 October a new law will make it easier for the police to target people driving with illegal drugs, such as cannabis and cocaine, in their bloodstream.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story about rock star Rod Stewart revealing that he has been receiving treatment for prostate cancer for the last three years but was told the disease is in remission in July.
Image caption The father of eight was diagnosed in February of 2016 during a routine check-up and says the fact he is clear of cancer is because it was caught early, according to the front page of the Scottish Sun.
Image caption The front page of the Scotsman leads with the Brexit latest ahead of Boris Johnson's first face-to-face talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg where he is expected to stress he wants to secure a deal by 18 October, after a key EU summit.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with the prime minister's declaration that a "Brexit deal is within our grasp" ahead of the crunch talks with Mr Juncker.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's front page has an article by Mr Johnson in which he says he "passionately believes" a new Brexit accord is within reach. His comments are his "clearest indication yet that an agreement is close", the paper says.
Image caption The impact of Brexit on the higher education sector in Scotland is the focus of the front page of The Herald which highlights a survey of universities which shows they are losing staff and students to overseas rivals.
Image caption The diplomatic row between the US and Iran features on the front of the Times, which reports the Islamic republic has warned it is prepared for "fully fledged war" after the US accused it of attacking two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
Image caption The National front page focuses on a UK-wide opinion poll which found 45% of people in England, Scotland and Wales said they believed the UK government should allow a second referendum on the Scottish independence, while 30% were against the idea.
Image caption The differences in teaching time available for pupils in the Highlands is the focus of the front page of the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Daily Star front page claims professional clowns "fear their careers are over as horror movies have left mums 'too scared' to hire them".

