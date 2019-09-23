Glasgow flights cancelled as Thomas Cook collapses

Image caption The last flight expected into Glasgow landed at 05:50

Thomas Cook flights in and out of Glasgow Airport have been cancelled after last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the holiday firm failed.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the 178-year-old tour operator had "ceased trading with immediate effect".

The last Thomas Cook flight expected to arrive in Glasgow - from Orlando in Florida - landed at 05:50.

Three later arrivals have been cancelled - and three scheduled departures have been grounded.

The collapse has also triggered the biggest ever peacetime repatriation, aimed at bringing more than 150,000 British holidaymakers home.

Peter Fankhauser, Thomas Cook's chief executive, said the firm's collapse was a "matter of profound regret".

Commenting as the company entered compulsory liquidation, Mr Fankhauser also apologised to the firm's "millions of customers, and thousands of employees".

The tour operator's failure puts 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide, including 9,000 in the UK.

Mr Fankhauser said: "Despite huge efforts over a number of months and further intense negotiations in recent days we have not been able to secure a deal to save our business."

He added: "It has been my privilege to lead Thomas Cook. It is deeply distressing to me that it has not been possible to save one of the most-loved brands in travel."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thomas Cook chief executive says it's "deeply distressing" the firm couldn't be saved

Tim Johnson, policy director of the CAA, told BBC News it has chartered "more than 40" aircraft, which are already in position, to bring passengers home.

He urged customers in the UK who were due to travel not to go to the airport "because very sadly your flight has been cancelled".

Paul McLennan was meant to have been travelling to Orlando from Glasgow on Monday morning.

He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I booked in yesterday and was told everything was OK then we came up [to the airport] this morning and got this.

"I've got no idea what we are going to do now. This [holiday] has been booked for nearly two years so to say I'm scunnered is an understatement."

'Terrible time for everyone'

Another passenger, from Kilmarnock, was also meant to be catching the 10:35 flight to Orlando for a two-week holiday with his family.

He said: "I woke up at about two o' clock and read all the news everywhere. Absolutely gutted but there's nothing you can do. I feel for the employees as well. It's a terrible time for everyone.

"I just wasn't expecting this to happen to such a big company."

He did not book through Thomas Cook directly.

"We booked through a separate company and they are currently trying to find us alternatives right now," he said. "Hopefully we can get something today, if not, the closest they'll do. It's all you can ask for really.

"We are going to Florida. We'll be there at some point, If it's not today, it's tomorrow. We'll be there."

Image copyright Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to help stranded holidaymakers, as he questioned whether bosses are not incentivised to prevent their business's demise.

He said: "It's a very difficult situation and obviously our thoughts are very much with the customers with Thomas Cook, the holiday makers, who may now face difficulties getting home."

"One is driven to reflect on whether the directors of these companies are properly incentivised to sort such matters out," he added.

The emergency operation, codenamed Operation Matterhorn, is aiming to bring home Britons currently on holiday with the firm.

On Sunday, empty aircraft had already started to be flown overseas, ready to bring British tourists back to the UK on Monday.

One of the world's best known holiday brands, the business was founded in 1841 in Leicestershire by cabinet-maker Thomas Cook.

How will holidaymakers get home?

All customers currently abroad with Thomas Cook who are booked to return to the UK over the next two weeks will be brought home "as close as possible" to their booked return date, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said.

Customers will be brought home to the UK on special free flights or booked onto another scheduled airline at no extra cost.

Flights will start operating from Monday, with details of each flight to be posted on a dedicated website as soon as they are available.

The DfT added that a "small number" of passengers may need to book their own flight home and reclaim the costs.

Customers have been urged not to cut short their holiday or go to the airport without checking the website for more information about their return journey.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Travel expert Simon Calder on the collapse of "the mightiest brand in travel"

The CAA is also contacting hotels accommodating Thomas Cook customers, who have booked as part of a package, to tell them that the cost of their accommodation will be covered by the government, through the Air Travel Trust Fund and Air Travel Organiser's Licence scheme (Atol).

The CAA said in a statement: "All Thomas Cook bookings, including flights and holidays, have now been cancelled.

"We know that a company with such long-standing history ceasing trading will be very distressing for its customers and employees and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this news."

Tim Johnson, policy director of the CAA, told BBC News it has chartered "more than 40" aircraft, which are already in position, to bring passengers home.

He urged customers in the UK who were due to travel not to go to the airport "because very sadly your flight has been cancelled".

Mr Johnson added: "For those who have not yet started their holiday, we will be publishing details of how they can claim a refund on the website, no later than next Monday."

What went wrong?

Thomas Cook had secured a £900m rescue deal led by its largest shareholder Chinese firm Fosun in August, but a recent demand from its lending banks to raise a further £200m in contingency funding had put the deal in doubt.

Customers on a package holiday have Atol protection - a fund paid for through industry levies - which will cover the cost of their holiday and repatriation.

Thomas Cook has blamed a series of issues for its problems including political unrest in holiday destinations such as Turkey, last summer's prolonged heatwave and customers delaying booking holidays because of Brexit.

But the firm has also faced fierce competition from online travel agents and low-cost airlines.

In addition, many holidaymakers are putting together their own holidays and not using travel agents.

What are your rights?

Image copyright Reuters

If you are on a package holiday you are covered by the Atol scheme.

The scheme will pay for your accommodation abroad, although you may have to move to a different hotel or apartment.

Atol will also pay to have you brought home if the airline is no longer operating.

If you have holiday booked in the future you will also be refunded by the scheme.

If you have booked a flight-only deal you will need to apply to your travel insurance company or credit card and debit card provider to seek a refund.

When Monarch Airlines collapsed in 2017, the government organised to bring home all the stranded passengers, whether they were covered by Atol or not.

Here is more information on Atol protection and Your questions answered

Are you a Thomas Cook customer or member of staff? If you've been affected by the issues raised here, you can get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: