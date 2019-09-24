Scotland

Scotland's papers: Thomas Cook 'fat cats' and holiday 'heartbreak'

  • 24 September 2019
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The aftermath of the collapse of Thomas Cook dominates the headlines, with The Scotsman reporting calls for an inquiry into the many unanswered questions surrounding the firm's demise.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption Rangers supporters and rugby fans are among those affected, says The Herald which also reports there is anger at the government's refusal to bail out the UK's oldest travel firm.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption "Turfed out on the street" is the Daily Record's headline, picturing a family from Glenrothes who say their hotel in Benidorm asked them to pay an extra £885 if they wanted to stay because it feared Thomas Cook wouldn't settle its bill.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun turns its fire on rival airlines who are accused of hiking their prices by up to 400% as holidaymakers desperately try to book alternative flights.
Image copyright PAndJ
Image caption The Press and Journal describes the "heartbreak" of holidaymakers, focusing on the plight of a couple from Conon Bridge whose plans for a honeymoon in Crete will have to be rescheduled.
Image copyright DailyMail
Image caption Anger is also being directed at the bosses of Thomas Cook, reports the Daily Mail, which says they received £47m in bonuses in recent years.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express calls on the executives to hand back their bonuses amid growing anger at all those who have sought to profit from the firm's downfall.
Image copyright Times
Image caption Boris Johnson is among those who have questioned the payments to Thomas Cook bosses, according to The Times.
Image copyright NAtional
Image caption The National instead focuses on the Labour conference, describing it as "shambles" after delegates rejected a move that would have seen the party take an unequivocal Remain position on Brexit ahead of any future referendum.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The events at the conference have been denounced as a "stitch up" by Labour Remainers, reports The Telegraph, which says there were chaotic scenes as the party general secretary appeared to overrule the chairman of its ruling body.
Image copyright Inewspaper
Image caption The i newspaper devotes its front page to Greta Thunberg's address to the UN summit and her warning to world leaders that they will never be forgiven if they fail to act on climate change.
Image copyright EdinburghEveningNews
Image caption "Cowards" is the headline of the Edinburgh Evening News as it reports on the sentencing of a gang of "thugs" who kicked and bludgeoned their victim during a Hogmanay party in Musselburgh.
Image copyright DailyStar
Image caption The Daily Star devotes a section of its front page to the misery of Thomas Cook passengers but its main story is a claim by boxer Carl Froch that the Earth is flat.

