Your pictures of Scotland: 20 - 27 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 and 27 September.

Image copyright Alexandra Chantry Image caption Alexandra Chantry kicks us off with this still but moody morning looking from Rosemarkie across the Moray firth.

Image copyright Tom McPherson Image caption Tom McPherson from Hopeman captured this stunning image of Loch Carron whilst on holiday at Plockton, Ross-Shire.

Image copyright Mark Smith Image caption Mark Smith was part of the Barnardos Your View event which took him to the top of the Forth Bridge. He was amazed by "absolutely epic" 360 degree views. That's one ticked off his bucket list.

Image copyright Graeme Mair Image caption Graeme Mair snapped this group of friends enjoying the view in Helensburgh. He calls it "Old Foggys" as it captures the early morning mist that enveloped the town while the foursome had a natter.

Image copyright Tomasz Bielawski Image caption Tom Bielawski went to Edinburgh for a day trip and captured this scene of fun on Portobello beach. His niece and his dog were having a great time playing on the beach minutes before it started raining.

Image copyright Jackie Mitchell Image caption "Autumn is like spring, where every leaf becomes a flower", says Jackie Mitchell, from Bo'ness who picked out the stunning autumn colours in this shot.

Image copyright Helen Baird Image caption Helen Baird from Greenock came across this common buzzard in all its glory.

Image copyright Richard Tod Image caption Richard Tod loved this an alternative view of the way out of local of Oldshoremore in Sutherland. He said: "You have to time your departure right so as not to wear out your car's clutch."

Image copyright Roy Whittaker Image caption Richard Whittaker took this picture of the Larbert Staircase in Edinburgh's Usher Hall. He said it didn't look like a staircase when he took it, and that's what he liked about it.

Image copyright Tim Rogers Image caption Brothers doing what brothers do - Tim Rogers' son buries his younger brother in the sand at Durness beach

Image copyright Neil Dickie Image caption Neil Dickie was on the tug Hopetoun when he took this picture of the HMS Prince of Wales at anchor on the Forth.

Image copyright Shona Clive Image caption This kaleidoscope of colours on Seamill beach looking over to Arran was enjoyed by Shona Clive

Image copyright John Lang Image caption How's this for a burst of colour? John Lang snapped this hanging basket in full bloom on a trip to Tobermory. It gave great contrast to the sun-drenched building colours.

Image copyright John Hughes Image caption John Hughes' eye was caught by this cyclist making his way through the tunnel at Glasgow's SECC, affectionately known locally as the "smartie tube".

Image copyright Jane Sayliss Image caption Jane Sayliss loved the quirky touches dotted around on a trip to Shetland. This little troll got her attention and that of the local livestock.

Image copyright Gordon Bain Image caption Darker nights have some advantages, says Gordon Bain from Inverness. It meant capturing this shot of the Chanonry lighthouse on the Black Isle on a starry night.

Image copyright Scott Shephard Image caption Impressive flightpaths, taken by Scott Shepherd after two military jets were out on exercise over the North Sea. He took this from Mount Melville on the outskirts of St Andrews.

Image copyright Eddie Romeo Image caption Eddie Romeo was taken with the front door to St Andrews House in Edinburgh. He said: "The detail is amazing."

Image copyright Mariusz Perkowski Image caption Going, going, gone. Mariusz Perkowski from Hamilton caught the last seconds of the sun setting at Troon beach this week.

Image copyright Jock Anderson Image caption A very quiet Royal Mile during sunrise - Jock Anderson from Bilston in Midlothian was one of the few to witness its beauty.

Image copyright Stefano Cerizza Image caption Stefano Cerizza from Monza took this lovely snap on holiday at the Guisachan Estate - where 151 years ago, Lord Tweedmouth bred the first Golden Retriever.

Image copyright Mark Reynolds Image caption If a beautiful church is your thing, Mark Reynolds found you a treat with this photo of Glenfinnan church with the mist over Loch Shiel in the background.

Image copyright Tony Gillanders Image caption Horsepower - a preserved ex-Glasgow Corporation bus picks up a couple of Kelpies on a recent outing.

Image copyright Susan Maciver Image caption Susan Maciver stopped off at an autumnal Scone Palace on her way home from a weekend in Edinburgh.

Image copyright Callum Gordon Image caption Callum Gordon from St Andrews was lucky enough to see this still moment at the 18th hole at the Old Course as the sun went down.

Image copyright Judith Turnbull Image caption Judith Turnbull from Dumfries and Galloway had to snap this view of Kyleakin Lighthouse, taken from the Skye Bridge when she was visiting her daughter who recently stated a new job in Kyle of Lochalsh.

