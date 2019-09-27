Your pictures of Scotland: 20 - 27 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 20 and 27 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Image copyright
Alexandra Chantry
Image caption
Alexandra Chantry kicks us off with this still but moody morning looking from Rosemarkie across the Moray firth.
Image copyright
Tom McPherson
Image caption
Tom McPherson from Hopeman captured this stunning image of Loch Carron whilst on holiday at Plockton, Ross-Shire.
Image copyright
Mark Smith
Image caption
Mark Smith was part of the Barnardos Your View event which took him to the top of the Forth Bridge. He was amazed by "absolutely epic" 360 degree views. That's one ticked off his bucket list.
Image copyright
Graeme Mair
Image caption
Graeme Mair snapped this group of friends enjoying the view in Helensburgh. He calls it "Old Foggys" as it captures the early morning mist that enveloped the town while the foursome had a natter.
Image copyright
Tomasz Bielawski
Image caption
Tom Bielawski went to Edinburgh for a day trip and captured this scene of fun on Portobello beach. His niece and his dog were having a great time playing on the beach minutes before it started raining.
Image copyright
Jackie Mitchell
Image caption
"Autumn is like spring, where every leaf becomes a flower", says Jackie Mitchell, from Bo'ness who picked out the stunning autumn colours in this shot.
Image copyright
Helen Baird
Image caption
Helen Baird from Greenock came across this common buzzard in all its glory.
Image copyright
Richard Tod
Image caption
Richard Tod loved this an alternative view of the way out of local of Oldshoremore in Sutherland. He said: "You have to time your departure right so as not to wear out your car's clutch."
Image copyright
Roy Whittaker
Image caption
Richard Whittaker took this picture of the Larbert Staircase in Edinburgh's Usher Hall. He said it didn't look like a staircase when he took it, and that's what he liked about it.
Image copyright
Tim Rogers
Image caption
Brothers doing what brothers do - Tim Rogers' son buries his younger brother in the sand at Durness beach
Image copyright
Neil Dickie
Image caption
Neil Dickie was on the tug Hopetoun when he took this picture of the HMS Prince of Wales at anchor on the Forth.
Image copyright
Shona Clive
Image caption
This kaleidoscope of colours on Seamill beach looking over to Arran was enjoyed by Shona Clive
Image copyright
John Lang
Image caption
How's this for a burst of colour? John Lang snapped this hanging basket in full bloom on a trip to Tobermory. It gave great contrast to the sun-drenched building colours.
Image copyright
John Hughes
Image caption
John Hughes' eye was caught by this cyclist making his way through the tunnel at Glasgow's SECC, affectionately known locally as the "smartie tube".
Image copyright
Jane Sayliss
Image caption
Jane Sayliss loved the quirky touches dotted around on a trip to Shetland. This little troll got her attention and that of the local livestock.
Image copyright
Gordon Bain
Image caption
Darker nights have some advantages, says Gordon Bain from Inverness. It meant capturing this shot of the Chanonry lighthouse on the Black Isle on a starry night.
Image copyright
Scott Shephard
Image caption
Impressive flightpaths, taken by Scott Shepherd after two military jets were out on exercise over the North Sea. He took this from Mount Melville on the outskirts of St Andrews.
Image copyright
Eddie Romeo
Image caption
Eddie Romeo was taken with the front door to St Andrews House in Edinburgh. He said: "The detail is amazing."
Image copyright
Mariusz Perkowski
Image caption
Going, going, gone. Mariusz Perkowski from Hamilton caught the last seconds of the sun setting at Troon beach this week.
Image copyright
Jock Anderson
Image caption
A very quiet Royal Mile during sunrise - Jock Anderson from Bilston in Midlothian was one of the few to witness its beauty.
Image copyright
Stefano Cerizza
Image caption
Stefano Cerizza from Monza took this lovely snap on holiday at the Guisachan Estate - where 151 years ago, Lord Tweedmouth bred the first Golden Retriever.
Image copyright
Mark Reynolds
Image caption
If a beautiful church is your thing, Mark Reynolds found you a treat with this photo of Glenfinnan church with the mist over Loch Shiel in the background.
Image copyright
Tony Gillanders
Image caption
Horsepower - a preserved ex-Glasgow Corporation bus picks up a couple of Kelpies on a recent outing.
Image copyright
Susan Maciver
Image caption
Susan Maciver stopped off at an autumnal Scone Palace on her way home from a weekend in Edinburgh.
Image copyright
Callum Gordon
Image caption
Callum Gordon from St Andrews was lucky enough to see this still moment at the 18th hole at the Old Course as the sun went down.
Image copyright
Judith Turnbull
Image caption
Judith Turnbull from Dumfries and Galloway had to snap this view of Kyleakin Lighthouse, taken from the Skye Bridge when she was visiting her daughter who recently stated a new job in Kyle of Lochalsh.
Conditions of use:
If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's
terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.