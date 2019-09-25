In pictures: Fernando Ricksen funeral

Rangers fans, players and club legends have paid tribute to former Ibrox star Fernando Ricksen at his funeral in Glasgow.

Thousands of people lined the streets as the funeral cortege passed Ibrox Stadium on its way to a service at the city's Wellington Church.

Dutch international Ricksen died last week at the age of 43 after battling motor neurone disease since 2013.

Fans paid their tribute outside Ibrox Stadium

Dozens of Rangers scarves draped the funeral cars

The former Dutch international died last week after a battle with motor neurone disease

Former Rangers players Thomas Buffel, Michael Mols and Nacho Novo were among the pallbearers

Image copyright PA Media

Richard Gough was among the Ibrox legends at the service

Rangers' record goalscorer Ally McCoist and former teammate Ian Durrant

Ricksen's former team-mate Neil McCann

Arthur Numan was was a team-mate of Ricksen's for Rangers and the Netherlands

Former Rangers team-mates Steven Thompson and Billy Dodds

Celtic boss Neil Lennon and former player Bobby Petta both played against Ricksen

Former Rangers player Marvin Andrews speaks about his ex-teammate during the church service

