In pictures: Fernando Ricksen funeral
- 25 September 2019
Rangers fans, players and club legends have paid tribute to former Ibrox star Fernando Ricksen at his funeral in Glasgow.
Thousands of people lined the streets as the funeral cortege passed Ibrox Stadium on its way to a service at the city's Wellington Church.
Dutch international Ricksen died last week at the age of 43 after battling motor neurone disease since 2013.
All pictures subject to copyright