Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Shameless' Boris and 'secret' indyref2 plans

  • 26 September 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson's furious riposte of the Commons following the Supreme Court's decision that his suspension of Parliament was unlawful dominates many of the front pages. The Herald focuses on the prime minister's comment that the best way to honour the murdered MP Jo Cox was to "get Brexit done" - words which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon branded "disgusting".
Image caption The Daily Record asks Boris Johnson: "Have you no shame"? The paper describes the prime minister as "brazen" and claims Mr Johnson pleaded with the SNP to trigger a vote of no confidence in the government to spark a general election.
Image caption The Scotsman takes the same line and says the PM "dared" MPs to "vote me out" and face the voters in an election. However, opposition parties are resisting the move until Mr Johnson removes the threat of a no-deal Brexit, says the paper.
Image caption Likewise, the Scottish Daily Express writes that Boris Johnson "dared Remainer MPs to topple him and force a 'day of reckoning'" in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock.
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn faces a mass revolt by millions of Labour supporters over his refusal to agree to a snap election, according to the Scottish Daily Mail, which asserts that voters should "blast an Establishment 'plot' to block Brexit".
Image caption The Commons has hit boiling point, writes The Times, as it describes the scenes in Parliament on Wednesday as "extraordinary" and quotes the prime minister as telling MPs that in order to be "properly safe" they must deliver Brexit.
Image caption Away from the shenanigans at Westminster, The National leads with the outcome of a Conservative freedom of information request that has revealed civil servant preparations for a future independent Scotland.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also touches on the same story and says that Nicola Sturgeon is pressing ahead with her second independence referendum plans despite warnings they could hit efforts to improve public services.
Image caption A man who filmed girls in an attempt to teach others how to pick up women in the street is facing a jail sentence after being convicted of acting in a threatening and abusive manner, reports the Daily Star.
Image caption Fernando Ricksen's grief-stricken widow is pictured on the front of The Scottish Sun, as the paper leads with the funeral of the former Rangers captain who died last week from motor neurone disease.

