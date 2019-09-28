Scotland

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon 'ready to back Corbyn as caretaker PM'

  • 28 September 2019
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon backing calls for a "caretaker" prime minister to be appointed features on several front pages. The Scotsman says the first minister has "given the strongest indication yet" that the SNP is prepared to back Jeremy Corbyn for the temporary role if it meant a no-deal Brexit was avoided.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the SNP "propping up" Labour would "dramatically increase the threat" of a second Scottish independence referendum. The paper says the SNP would be willing to back a vote of no confidence in prime minister Boris Johnson as early as next week.
Image caption The Daily Express says Nicola Sturgeon "provoked widespread fury" by signalling her readiness to support Labour leader Mr Corbyn becoming a caretaker prime minister "in a bid to block Brexit".
Image caption The National says Ms Sturgeon has urged all opposition parties at Westminster to join forces to "kick Boris Johnson out of power". The paper also reports that the first minister has backed calls for Mr Corbyn to head up an interim government.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Daily Record reports on a sheriff taking the rare step of "using his courtroom to launch an attack on bigotry in football". Sheriff Alan McKay called for genuine fans to stand up to "disgraceful conduct" as he sentenced a Hearts supporter for singing a sectarian song at a game.
Image caption The Herald leads with the claim that police officers in rural areas have been forced to attend emergency incidents while still wearing their pyjamas after being called out in the middle of the night. The Scottish Police Federation has told the paper that staffing levels are now at "crisis point" in many parts of the country.
Image caption The Sun gives over much of its front page to a story about Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood. The paper says his former partner has accused him of having a relationship with a woman 17 years his junior.
Image caption "Online opioids scandal" is the headline for The Times' main story. An investigation by the newspaper found online pharmacies prescribing "dangerous painkillers" without consulting GPs. It breaches new regulations designed to curb the number of people becoming addicted to opioids.
Image caption The Daily Star reports on a botched operation after a man was booked in for a routine 30-minute procedure on his groin.
Image caption The Courier's Angus and Dundee edition says a pensioner was "moments from causing a catastrophe" after missing a red light and crashing through a level crossing barrier. A court heard that, 16 secondss after the incident, a high-speed train shot past the broken barrier on the line between Perth and Dundee.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites