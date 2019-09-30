Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scottish Tory leader in 'no-deal U-turn'

  • 30 September 2019
Image caption The National front page reports that "crashing out is better than further delay" when it comes to Brexit, according to the Scottish Conversatives' interim leader Jackson Carlaw. The paper adds that Mr Carlaw: "signalled he was not in favour of a further Article 50 extension if a new deal was not agreed by the middle of next month". Former leader Ruth Davidson said the party would not support a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The SNP is pushing for a "compromise caretaker PM" to "oust" Boris Johnson, The Scotsman reports. The paper adds that the SNP will warn Labour and the Lib Dems that they will all have to compromise on a candidate to lead a "government of national unity" who can delay Brexit.
Image caption The Times' Scotland edition also covers developments at the Conservative conference in Manchester, saying Boris Johnson has "[brought] Scottish Tories in line behind no-deal". The paper also claims the PM has "thrown down the gauntlet" to the SNP.
Image caption The Herald front page claims that the number of police officers injured by assaults has gone up by a third, to 563 officers hurt between April and June. The paper reports that the rise comes "amid heightened sectarian and other tensions".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims that 1,200 pharmacies in Scotland will be given a bigger role in the public's primary care in an attempt to "ease the strain on struggling GPs". It adds that the move would see pharmacists "diagnose and treat serious illnesses".
Image caption Figures obtained by Scottish Labour reveal that more than 36,000 young people have asked for help with mental health problems, according to the Daily Record. The paper quotes a Scottish Labour MSP urging the Scottish government to tackle the "crisis".
Image caption Boris Johnson's rally cry to "get Brexit done" appears on the front of the Daily Express. The paper leads on news of a "bumper rise" for state pensioners, who will receive an additional £351 a year after a 4% increase next April.
Image caption The Fife edition of the Courier reports that a cyclist has died three days after he was involved in a collision with a van.
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page covers the "furious rant" of "humiliated" rower James Cracknell, who it says had a "strop" after being the first contestant to be voted off the TV show Strictly Come Dancing.
Image caption "80mph storm to lash Britain", is The Daily Star's main headline. It quotes experts that say October could be the wettest on record.
Image caption The i reports children in England could be banned from school if they do not have certain vaccinations, following comments by the UK government's health secretary, Matt Hancock. He has said MMR vaccinations should be mandatory for UK schoolchildren as infection rates increase. The front page also runs a teaser to a report claiming the Queen "sought advice on sacking the PM".

