New standards code for teachers to be drawn up

Image copyright PA Image caption The GTC said the consultation is designed to ensure the new code is 'fit for purpose'

A consultation has been launched on a new professional code for Scottish teachers.

The profession's governing body, the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTC), wants to hear from anyone with an interest in education.

The GTC can strike off teachers who fall well short of the expected standards.

Chief executive Kenneth Muir said the consultation is designed to ensure the code is "fit for purpose."

Mr Muir added: "The professional standards and professional code are integral to the working lives of teachers.

"These documents guide teachers through their careers, ensuring high standards and encouraging professional learning in order to continually update and develop skills.

"We have refreshed the professional standards and revised the code to reflect the changing educational landscape and the needs of teachers and, importantly, children and young people."

The consultation, which will seek the views of teachers and the wider public, will run until December.

All teachers in Scotland have to be registered with GTC Scotland. It sets out the minimum professional qualifications teachers need.

It also investigates when a teacher's conduct or professional skills may be a cause for concern.

The code's aims include providing a framework for initial teacher education - the means by which people train to be teachers - and enhancing public trust in the profession.