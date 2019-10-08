Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Scrap US whisky tariff' and 'botched' 20mph zones

  • 8 October 2019
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption Boris Johnson has been urged to use his friendship with Donald Trump to convince the president to end tariffs on single-malt whisky, reports The Daily Telegraph. Former Scottish secretary David Mundell warned that 3,000 jobs and millions in revenue could be at risk, the paper says.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a 20mph project in Edinburgh which was found to reduce average car speeds by just 1.3mph. The paper quotes council officials who say that casualties have "fallen substantially".
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption However the project has been criticised by Lib Dem councillor Kevin Lang who said "SNP and Labour councillors have botched what should have been a positive and transformative project".
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption The wife of a US diplomat who "fled" the UK after a motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision should have her immunity dropped, reports the i, leading on quotes from the prime minister. Anne Sacoolas is wanted by police over the death of motorcyclist Harry Dunn, 19, in Northamptonshire on 27 August. The US State Department says diplomatic immunity is "rarely waived".
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times, meanwhile, says the US has been accused of "double standards and a betrayal of the special relationship" for refusing to waive diplomatic immunity for Ms Sacoolas, 42. In 1997, the US requested immunity be waived for a Georgian diplomat involved in a road collision in the US - that request was granted.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption "Face justice for my son" is the headline on the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail, which also leads on the story of Ms Sacoolas. The paper carries quotes from Charlotte Charles - mother of Harry Dunn - who says of the diplomat's wife: "All we need to do is ask her to come back. It's not much to ask."
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with a US businesswoman at the centre of a row over whether Boris Johnson failed to declare a conflict of interest during his time as mayor of London. Jennifer Arcuri - who joined trade missions led by Mr Johnson and whose business is reported to have received thousands of pounds in taxpayer money - refused to say whether the pair had an intimate relationship when he was in office at City Hall.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports that Glasgow's Lord Provost claimed for 23 pairs of shoes after spending £8,000 on clothing and beauty products. The paper adds that SNP councillor Eva Bolander also claimed for six jackets, five coats, underwear and a £200 hat.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says Mr Johnson has warned EU leaders that the UK will leave the bloc at the end of this month without a deal "unless Brussels offers Brexit concessions". However, legislation has been passed by MPs that is designed to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal on 31 October by requiring the PM to seek an extension if no withdrawal agreement is passed by 19 October.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Two police officers have been seriously injured after crashing while responding to reports of a drunk driver in Fife, reports The Courier. The driver was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with head injuries before being transferred to the Western General Hospital while the other officer was taken to Ninewells Hospital with back injuries.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with claims that doctors failed to spot an aggressive tumour on an eight-year-old's spine. The paper says Darcy McGuire has been given months to live after her condition was thought to be "growing pains".
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland leads on a story about a man who was found dead after taking a lie-detector test on the Jeremy Kyle Show. Steven Dymond, 63, was discovered at his home in Portsmouth on 9 May, about a week after recording the ITV programme. On Monday, an inquest heard Mr Dymond told a researcher: "I wish I was dead."
Image copyright The National
Image caption And former health secretary Shona Robison has been appointed head of a new commission to tackle poverty and inequality as the SNP "step up" planning for a second independence referendum, reports The National.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites