Image caption The attack took place at Rutherglen station on Monday

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed at a railway station in South Lanarkshire.

The attack took place at Rutherglen station shortly after 17:00 on Monday.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his chest and lower body. He continues to be treated in hospital.

British Transport Police said officers would remain at the scene while inquiries continue.