Scotland's papers: 'Poll tax on wheels' and last-ditch Brexit talks

  • 10 October 2019
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail writes that there is "fury" at plans to introduce a charge for workplace parking. The paper brands the levy the "poll tax on wheels" and says drivers face having to pay hundreds of pounds to use parking spaces at work under proposals backed by the SNP and Scottish Greens.
Image caption The Herald also focuses on the levy, which will give councils the power to impose the tax, and reports how opposition parties at Holyrood failed to overturn the plans, which form part of the Transport Bill.
Image caption Elsewhere, The National devotes its front page to a "declaration for independence", writing what it describes as a set of guiding principals for a "new and better Scotland". Among those listed is the "sovereign right of the Scottish people to determine the form of government best suited to their needs".
Image caption "Someone is going to be killed", according to the headline in the Edinburgh Evening News, which says lessons have still to be learned from the tragic death of Christine Foster. The student died in 2000 after being hit by a piece of falling masonry from a building in the city centre. The paper, which conducted its own investigation into the issue, describes the capital's buildings as being in a "shocking state".
Image caption The Scottish founder of the daily mile initiative has called on adults to get walking to boost the country's mental health, writes the Scottish Daily Express. The paper quotes former head teacher Elaine Wyllie MBE urging people to join in with physical exercise to "beat the blues".
Image caption Scotland's jury system faces a radical shake-up, says the i newspaper as it reports on a two-year study which concluded the country's three-verdict system should be abolished. The paper also quotes the justice secretary saying he is worried about some of the elements of the findings and that "nothing is off the table".
Image caption The Scotsman reports on Boris Johnson's imminent meeting with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar in a bid to end the impasse over the UK's exit from the EU. The paper says the meeting is a "last-ditch" attempt to prevent a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also focuses on Brexit but reports that the UK is to be granted an extension to its leaving date by Brussels, but only if it agrees to hold a general election or a second referendum on EU membership.
Image caption Boris Johnson has been branded a "real traitor" by one of the EU's negotiators, writes The Times, as the recriminations continue amid the EU's seeming rejection of the UK's withdrawal plans.
Image caption Away from politics, The Courier reports that the Dundee FC manager and a player at the club have been charged in connection with an alleged disturbance at a city bar last Sunday.
Image caption The war of words between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy over the leaking of stories to The Sun newspaper preoccupies many of the front pages. The Star is no exception and headlines the spat "Waggro" after Ms Rooney accused Ms Vardy of feeding the paper stories about her and her family.
Image caption The Scottish Sun sports an identical headline to The Star. According to the paper, Ms Vardy "wept down the phone" to her former friend and begged her not to believe that she was the source of personal stories about Ms Rooney.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with reports of a bust-up at the home of former Rangers star Neil McCann. The paper quotes a source saying police were called to the Murrayfield property he shares with his wife.

