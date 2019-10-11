Your pictures of Scotland: 4 - 11 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Tony Sanderson
Tony Sanderson from Elgin almost missed this autumnal scene of the sunrise reflecting on the River Lossie at Lossiemouth. He had considered leaving his camera behind because the weather forecast didn't look favourable.
Jacky Birch
Jacky Birch took this snapshot of one of the giant Kelpies sculptures at Falkirk
Ibet Florez
Ibet Florez was delayed on her way in Dundee as she helped this snail pass by safely.
Craig Alexander
Craig Alexander loved the pastel tones of this early morning snap of the Mugdock Loch in Mugdock Country Park, near Milngavie.
Alan Blair
Alan Blair caught this little character walking around East Kilbride before he conveniently stopped right under the street light for a photo
Craig Ireland
Craig Ireland found absolute peace in this early morning in Campbeltown
Neil MacNeill
A sky on fire as the sun sets behind a scaffolding clad chimney stack in Edinburgh. Thanks to Neil MacNeill for capturing it.
Alan Fraser
We have all visited this particular destination - "Lost" - at some point - this time it was Alan Fraser from Lhanbryde who was confused on a trip to Bellabeg in Strathdon.
Alison Gerrard
Alison Gerrard was in awe at the light show at Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry, especially the moon reflecting on the water.
Joyce Grieves
Joyce Grieves says some bad weather has made the red squirrels exceedingly shy of late at Findo Gark near Perth. But on a walk last week, she sat down under a tree and to her delight this little female squirrel paused on a stump nearby.
Dean McCabe
Dean McCabe from Burrelton took this beautiful shot of the sunrise over An Teallach on his way to hike on the mountain.
Arun Chopra
Land meets the sea in this stunning landscape shot by Arun Chopra
Larry Weidman
Larry and Ruthie Weidman from Texas enjoyed a holiday in Scotland and took this fabulous shot of two birds from the flock wandering the grounds of Scone Palace in Perth.
Magela Coia
Mangela Coia snapped this colourful image she calls "Autumn in Springburn, Glasgow".
Ross Hunter
Another still reflection, this time of Loch Lomond, thanks to Ross Hunter
Steven Halloren
Steven Halloren from Edinburgh loves this shot he took of Calton Hill on an Autumn morning. We think it looks like a painting.
Emily Malcolm
The nights are drawing in, but Emily Malcolm from Stirling says that only means that the dancing fountains in front of Marischal College, Aberdeen, look even more magical
Chris Barrow
Chris Barrow captured one of the last shots of summer in his back garden,
Konrad Slowick
If you were in any doubt about the arrival of autumn, Konrad Slowick's shot of Balloch Castle Country Park will set you straight.
Stewart McConnell
Stewart McConnell from Motherwell loves Glasgow's giant murals. He took this picture at Strathclyde University during an on- Campus day.
Gary Higgins
Gary Higgins took this candid shot of his son while they were biking at Glentress recently. He loved the way the sun shone through the trees.
