Your pictures of Scotland: 4 - 11 October

  • 11 October 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

River Lossie Image copyright Tony Sanderson
Image caption Tony Sanderson from Elgin almost missed this autumnal scene of the sunrise reflecting on the River Lossie at Lossiemouth. He had considered leaving his camera behind because the weather forecast didn't look favourable.
The Kelpies Image copyright Jacky Birch
Image caption Jacky Birch took this snapshot of one of the giant Kelpies sculptures at Falkirk
Dundee snail Image copyright Ibet Florez
Image caption Ibet Florez was delayed on her way in Dundee as she helped this snail pass by safely.
Early morning Mugdock Country Park Image copyright Craig Alexander
Image caption Craig Alexander loved the pastel tones of this early morning snap of the Mugdock Loch in Mugdock Country Park, near Milngavie.
East Kilbride fox Image copyright Alan Blair
Image caption Alan Blair caught this little character walking around East Kilbride before he conveniently stopped right under the street light for a photo
Early morning in Campbeltown Image copyright Craig Ireland
Image caption Craig Ireland found absolute peace in this early morning in Campbeltown
Chimney stack in Edinburgh Image copyright Neil MacNeill
Image caption A sky on fire as the sun sets behind a scaffolding clad chimney stack in Edinburgh. Thanks to Neil MacNeill for capturing it.
Bellabeg Lost sign Image copyright Alan Fraser
Image caption We have all visited this particular destination - "Lost" - at some point - this time it was Alan Fraser from Lhanbryde who was confused on a trip to Bellabeg in Strathdon.
moon at Enchanted Forest Image copyright Alison Gerrard
Image caption Alison Gerrard was in awe at the light show at Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry, especially the moon reflecting on the water.
Red squirrel Image copyright Joyce Grieves
Image caption Joyce Grieves says some bad weather has made the red squirrels exceedingly shy of late at Findo Gark near Perth. But on a walk last week, she sat down under a tree and to her delight this little female squirrel paused on a stump nearby.
sunrise over An Teallach Image copyright Dean McCabe
Image caption Dean McCabe from Burrelton took this beautiful shot of the sunrise over An Teallach on his way to hike on the mountain.
Land meets the sea waterfall Image copyright Arun Chopra
Image caption Land meets the sea in this stunning landscape shot by Arun Chopra
Birds at Scone palace Image copyright Larry Weidman
Image caption Larry and Ruthie Weidman from Texas enjoyed a holiday in Scotland and took this fabulous shot of two birds from the flock wandering the grounds of Scone Palace in Perth.
Autumn in Springburn Image copyright Magela Coia
Image caption Mangela Coia snapped this colourful image she calls "Autumn in Springburn, Glasgow".
Loch Lomond Image copyright Ross Hunter
Image caption Another still reflection, this time of Loch Lomond, thanks to Ross Hunter
Calton Hill Image copyright Steven Halloren
Image caption Steven Halloren from Edinburgh loves this shot he took of Calton Hill on an Autumn morning. We think it looks like a painting.
Marischal College Image copyright Emily Malcolm
Image caption The nights are drawing in, but Emily Malcolm from Stirling says that only means that the dancing fountains in front of Marischal College, Aberdeen, look even more magical
sunflower Image copyright Chris Barrow
Image caption Chris Barrow captured one of the last shots of summer in his back garden,
Balloch Castle Country Park Image copyright Konrad Slowick
Image caption If you were in any doubt about the arrival of autumn, Konrad Slowick's shot of Balloch Castle Country Park will set you straight.
Glasgow mural Image copyright Stewart McConnell
Image caption Stewart McConnell from Motherwell loves Glasgow's giant murals. He took this picture at Strathclyde University during an on- Campus day.
Cycling at Glentress Image copyright Gary Higgins
Image caption Gary Higgins took this candid shot of his son while they were biking at Glentress recently. He loved the way the sun shone through the trees.
