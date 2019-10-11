Your pictures of Scotland: 4 - 11 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Tony Sanderson Image caption Tony Sanderson from Elgin almost missed this autumnal scene of the sunrise reflecting on the River Lossie at Lossiemouth. He had considered leaving his camera behind because the weather forecast didn't look favourable.

Image copyright Jacky Birch Image caption Jacky Birch took this snapshot of one of the giant Kelpies sculptures at Falkirk

Image copyright Ibet Florez Image caption Ibet Florez was delayed on her way in Dundee as she helped this snail pass by safely.

Image copyright Craig Alexander Image caption Craig Alexander loved the pastel tones of this early morning snap of the Mugdock Loch in Mugdock Country Park, near Milngavie.

Image copyright Alan Blair Image caption Alan Blair caught this little character walking around East Kilbride before he conveniently stopped right under the street light for a photo

Image copyright Craig Ireland Image caption Craig Ireland found absolute peace in this early morning in Campbeltown

Image copyright Neil MacNeill Image caption A sky on fire as the sun sets behind a scaffolding clad chimney stack in Edinburgh. Thanks to Neil MacNeill for capturing it.

Image copyright Alan Fraser Image caption We have all visited this particular destination - "Lost" - at some point - this time it was Alan Fraser from Lhanbryde who was confused on a trip to Bellabeg in Strathdon.

Image copyright Alison Gerrard Image caption Alison Gerrard was in awe at the light show at Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry, especially the moon reflecting on the water.

Image copyright Joyce Grieves Image caption Joyce Grieves says some bad weather has made the red squirrels exceedingly shy of late at Findo Gark near Perth. But on a walk last week, she sat down under a tree and to her delight this little female squirrel paused on a stump nearby.

Image copyright Dean McCabe Image caption Dean McCabe from Burrelton took this beautiful shot of the sunrise over An Teallach on his way to hike on the mountain.

Image copyright Arun Chopra Image caption Land meets the sea in this stunning landscape shot by Arun Chopra

Image copyright Larry Weidman Image caption Larry and Ruthie Weidman from Texas enjoyed a holiday in Scotland and took this fabulous shot of two birds from the flock wandering the grounds of Scone Palace in Perth.

Image copyright Magela Coia Image caption Mangela Coia snapped this colourful image she calls "Autumn in Springburn, Glasgow".

Image copyright Ross Hunter Image caption Another still reflection, this time of Loch Lomond, thanks to Ross Hunter

Image copyright Steven Halloren Image caption Steven Halloren from Edinburgh loves this shot he took of Calton Hill on an Autumn morning. We think it looks like a painting.

Image copyright Emily Malcolm Image caption The nights are drawing in, but Emily Malcolm from Stirling says that only means that the dancing fountains in front of Marischal College, Aberdeen, look even more magical

Image copyright Chris Barrow Image caption Chris Barrow captured one of the last shots of summer in his back garden,

Image copyright Konrad Slowick Image caption If you were in any doubt about the arrival of autumn, Konrad Slowick's shot of Balloch Castle Country Park will set you straight.

Image copyright Stewart McConnell Image caption Stewart McConnell from Motherwell loves Glasgow's giant murals. He took this picture at Strathclyde University during an on- Campus day.

Image copyright Gary Higgins Image caption Gary Higgins took this candid shot of his son while they were biking at Glentress recently. He loved the way the sun shone through the trees.

