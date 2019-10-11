Image copyright PA

Sir Andy Murray has revealed his wife Kim is expecting the couple's third child.

The two-time Wimbledon champion said his wife could give birth as early as next week.

Kim, 31, sparked pregnancy rumours in July after arriving at Wimbledon wearing a maternity top while cheering on her husband in a mixed doubles match with Serena Williams.

Now Sir Andy, 32, has confirmed their third child is expected imminently.

The Dunblane tennis star said he may need to rearrange his playing schedule depending on the timing of the new arrival.

Sir Andy told The Times: "Obviously the baby can come any time from pretty much next week.

"I would adjust my schedule if I couldn't go to Antwerp.

"My plan is to play Antwerp and then I am done through to the Davis Cup.

"If the baby came early, I would miss Antwerp and then maybe play at the Paris Masters."

Image copyright Photoshot Image caption The couple, who already have two children, were married in Dunblane in April 2015

Sir Andy and Kim are already parents to daughters Sophia, three, and Edie, who will turn two next month.

The couple got married in Sir Andy's home town of Dunblane in 2015.

Sir Andy has just lost a fiery encounter with Italian Fabio Fognini in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sir Andy is currently ranked number 289 in the world after battling back from a career-threatening hip injury.