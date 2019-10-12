Scotland

Scotland's papers: Women 'saved from a life of slavery'

  • 12 October 2019
Image caption The Scotsman is among the papers leading with the conviction of four people for the trafficking of women from Slovakia and forcing them into slavery over a period of six years.
Image caption The Daily Record says an online video shows one of the sex traffickers gleefully brandishing a wad of cash made from an evil trade in vulnerable women from Slovakia.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says at least a dozen women were rescued from slavery and it was revealed that the victims were mainly brought to the UK to be sold as "wives" to Pakistani men who wanted to be allowed to stay in the country.
Image caption The Herald reports that loss-making ScotRail has been accused of cutting back on toilet paper and soap on its trains. Workers say the train giant is pinching - rather than spending - pennies across its trains and stations in a desperate attempt to break even.
Image caption According to The National, a new poll has revealed that Scots want the question for indyref2 to be the same as the question in the 2014 vote - "Should Scotland become an independent country?"
Image caption Britain and the European Union have agreed to intensify discussions over a Brexit deal this weekend after the prime minister said that there was now a "way forward", reports The Times.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says there is mounting speculation the prime minister has proposed a compromise to the EU that "could see Northern Ireland remain politically part of a customs union with the EU but one administered by the British government".
Image caption The Daily Mail says 'panicked' high street stores are slashing prices by up to 90 per cent in a desperate bid to win customers.
Image caption The Courier reports that a long-awaited review of breast cancer services at NHS Tayside will not be published due to a possible "conflict of interest" identified in the team carrying out the report.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with Danny Dyer vowing to knock Ant and Dec off their perch as kings of Saturday night TV when he goes "toe to toe" with the Geordie duo.

