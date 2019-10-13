Scotland

Scotland's papers: French arrest 'bungle' and 'empty' Hampden

  • 13 October 2019
Image caption An innocent man was arrested at Glasgow Airport after being mistaken for a French fugitive wanted for the murder of his wife and children, writes The Scottish Sun on Sunday. The paper details how the "stunned" 60-year-old from Argyll was "nabbed" as "bungling cops in France" believed he was prime suspect Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes.
Image caption The story also makes the front of the Sunday Mail, but the paper leads with criticism of the £30 ticket price for Scotland's football match against San Marino and claims that it is costing the game £4m.
Image caption The Sunday National reports that Nicola Sturgeon has told Jeremy Corbyn the SNP's price for supporting a minority Labour administration following a UK general election would be a second referendum on Scottish independence.
Image caption Meanwhile, The Times claims the Union is on a "knife-edge", with support for Scottish independence rising to 50% and a clear majority preferring independence within the EU. The paper leads with claims that Boris Johnson is to offer EU leaders a "historic grand bargain" on Brexit this week or Britain will exit the EU with no deal on 31 October.
Image caption A victim of ruthless slave traders has told the Sunday Post how she was tricked into travelling to Scotland before being sold as a bride. The paper's story describes how the woman managed to escape the traffickers and fled back to her home in Slovakia.
Image caption The Sunday Herald leads with the disturbing issue of pet cats being sold online to be used as bait to teach dogs how to kill. The paper reports that it is a "horrific practice" that is spreading across Scotland.
Image caption "Revolt over SNP tax on parking at work", reads the headline in the Scottish Mail on Sunday. The paper says that just two of Scotland's 32 local authorities have signalled they plan to use the new powers, which form part of the Scottish government's new transport bill.
Image caption The Scotsman on Sunday reveals that there were twice as many deaths in Dundee last year from drugs compared with the whole of Portugal. Reporter Dani Garavelli travelled to the country to find out how their approach was yielding positive results.
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express proclaims that "Britain to be the greatest place on Earth", as it headlines with a quote from Boris Johnson. The paper says the claim is incumbent on MPs backing his Brexit plans.

