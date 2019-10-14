Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Disturbing' rise in dropped criminal cases

  • 14 October 2019
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with criticisms of Police Scotland following a "disturbing" rise in the number of criminal cases being dropped. The paper says that police filed 700 reports outwith statutory time limits last year, which prompted prosecutors to scrap proceedings.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The SNP party conference appears on a number of papers as delegates gathered in Aberdeen from Sunday. The focus for The Scotsman is Nicola Sturgeon's "refusal" to rule out the prospect of a hard border with England as she revealed she will formally seek another independence referendum.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's "mask slips" is the take of the Scottish Daily Express, which has also lead with the border issue. The paper has quotes critics who say the eventuality would take a "wrecking ball" to the nation's economy.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with the assisted death of a Scottish man who battled motor neurone disease (MND) for four years. The paper quotes Richard Selley saying he was "forced" to go to Switzerland to "die with dignity" after he campaigned for euthanasia laws to be introduced in Scotland.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports that pothole repairs in the city have never been better, despite figures showing 82% of roads are still untouched.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a "victory" for its campaign after the SNP backed decriminalising the possession and consumption of drugs. At its conference in Aberdeen, a resolution was unanimously passed by delegates branding current drug control legislation "not fit for purpose".
Image copyright Mary McCool
Image caption "Drug free-for-all" is the Scottish Daily Mail's take as the paper highlights "record high" deaths due to abuse. The Scottish government has set up a taskforce to tackle drug deaths, which hit a record high in 2018.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption EU negotiators are demanding more concessions from Mr Johnson as the "price" for securing a Brexit deal at this week's EU summit, The Times reports. The paper says Mr Barnier is understood to have told Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, that to get a deal Downing Street will have to give further ground on a customs agreement for Northern Ireland.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption The EU's demands for concessions have prompted "fury" from Brexiteers, The Daily Telegraph reports. It quotes former cabinet minister Owen Paterson saying the EU leaders "keep chiselling for more concessions... The point comes when you have to say enough is enough".
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption The i reports the prime minister is coming under "attack" from DUP MPs and Brexiteers unhappy with his proposals on Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, there are "fears that agreement is slipping away after [the] EU's chief negotiator described intensive weekend talks as 'difficult'", the paper says.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption Jamie Vardy has deleted his former England football teammate Wayne Rooney from his Instagram amid a row over leaks to the Sun, the tabloid reports. "I don't like Roo anymore," is its headline.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption A resident in Fife was paid £300,000 by the council instead of £300 following a banking error, reports The Courier. The paper says investigators found that a member of staff had keyed in the figure incorrectly.
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption Television fitness teacher Mr Motivator wants his ashes fed to mourners at his funeral, the Daily Star reports. The daytime TV personality "wants to mix them with with fish paste to put in sandwiches", says the tabloid.

