Your pictures of Scotland: 11 - 18 October

Jackie Burnside
We often get photo submissions of The Kelpies at Falkirk - but we hadn't realised the iconic sculptures had briefly recruited a third member. Jackie Burnside from Paisley captures her dog Ilya "trying to fit in", although she said: "He didn't quite master the majestic look."
Iain Mitchell
Iain Mitchell is convinced autumn in the Highlands is unparalleled having stayed with his family in glamping pods in Tomatin. He took this shot after a short walk down to the Findhorn Rail Bridge.
Rebecca Huntley
Rebecca Huntley shared this shot of her "wee pumpkin" after a visit to Craigie's Farm near Queensferry.
Catherine Harper
Catherine Harper from Dunfermline was stunned by a shining rainbow that appeared over Glen Coe Lochan over the weekend - she said it was the "most vivid" she had ever seen.
Abraham Sanchez Elguedo
Robert Gordon student Abraham Sanchez from Colombia has been been in Scotland for about a year - but says he has "struggled to take a picture of a Highland coo" and has been "chasing the adorable animal around Scotland without any luck". Fortunately he managed to capture this beauty just days before leaving. He said: "I will always remember the beauty of Scotland and how wonderful this country is."
Ashwin Puri
You can find this odd looking plant - also known as a monkey puzzle tree - at the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow. Ashwin Puri enjoyed wandering around the greenery with his camera earlier this week.
Fiona Alexander
Many of our photographers have moved away from greens in favour of autumn colours - including Fiona Alexander, who took this shot at Laurieston Castle, Edinburgh.
Robin Johnston
Robin Johnston from Glasgow captured the moment his son leapt for joy - possibly due to the family trip to Langamull beach in Mull, or(more likely) due to the October holidays.
Sandy Christie
Also taken from the coast, Sandy Christie captured a windswept sky at Anstruther lighthouse.
Pamela Milroy
A regular source of curiosity for our intrepid photographers, this shot of derelict boats at Salen on the Isle of Mull were taken by Pamela Milroy.
Fraser Stewart
Fraser and Audrey Stewart from Aberdeen came across these happy pigs during a trip through Glen Orchy.
Lindsay Innes
Lindsay Innes captured this carpet of cobwebs early one morning at her home in Banff. She said: "The morning was very still with no wind and the early morning dew emphasised this amazing sight."
Gordon Bain
Romance was in the air for Gordon Bain in Inverness as he shot this "moon river" on Saturday.
Thomas Lamont
Thomas Lamont captured this burst of colour at Callendar House in Falkirk - a 14th Century stately home known as one of the region's "historic jewels".
Susan Cuthbertson
Susan Cuthbertson spotted this macaque mid-yawn at Blair Drummond safari park - although she admits the sleepy animal looked a little "menacing".
Stephen Welsh
Halloween is just around the corner, but for Stephen Welsh's daughter it can't come soon enough - here she is in Larkhall "modernising witch transportation".
Natalie Stephen
Some of us are stuck staring at our phones but Natalie Stephen took the time to point her lens skyward at The Hermitage in Dunkeld.
Murray Reid
Murray Reid took his wife and two children to Balmaha to climb Conic Hill - in completely normal Scottish attire - when they came across this Highland cow.
Ron Macdonald
Ron Macdonald captured the split second before a young gannet plunged into the water off Cairnbulg, near Fraserburgh.
John Stewart
The season has inspired many of our contributors this week, including John Stewart, who took this shot at Haddo estate in Aberdeenshire.
Christopher Tollan
Christopher Tollan from Wishaw took a closer look at urban landscapes this week - he attended the preview night of the Shining Lives: Fortunes of Fate light installation in New Lanark.
Alex Grant
Meanwhile back out in the wilderness, Alex Grant from Edinburgh took Casper "the wee white dug" to admire the view at Loch Tarff in the Highlands on a beautiful Sunday morning.
Andy Dyce
Some 119 miles south, Andy Dyce took his camera out to Loch Rusky in Stirling where he captured the perfectly still water.
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss found herself inches away from a stag during a drive through Torridon in the Highlands - she managed to capture this shot on her phone.
David Hughes
David Hughes sent in this autumnal reflection of Stac Pollaidh, which he took while driving part of the North Coast 500 last weekend.
Margaret Stewart
Margaret Stewart took this vibrant shot during a visit to Pitlochry.
Stewart Paul
And finally Stewart Paul took this very serene image during a stroll in the Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen.
