Scotland's papers: SNP are 'getting ready' for indyref2

  • 16 October 2019
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's push for a second independence vote in 2020 dominates Scotland's front pages, including The National. The first minister told the SNP autumn conference a vote "must happen next year".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail, however, leads with a rebuke from a spokesman fore the prime minister who said Downing Street would refuse to consider the request for another referendum. The paper also quotes Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack who called for the SNP to "get on with things that matter to people's lives".
Image caption The Scotsman highlights how Ms Sturgeon told delegates that Westminster has "no right" to block another vote and its opposition to indyref2 is "not sustainable". She stressed any referendum had to be legal if the result was to be recognised internationally.
Image caption The Herald reports the first minister's claims that Scottish independence could be the country's greatest contribution to "human progress" and a "light in a world that seems dark". The paper also highlights her comments that Brexit showed Westminster was "broken utterly beyond repair".
Image caption The i highlights the new policies Ms Sturgeon announced - including a new law to establish emergency protective orders which would help to ensure that it is the perpetrators of domestic violence rather than the victims who lose their homes. She also said her party would pledge to expand childcare into the school holidays for primary pupils from the poorest backgrounds in its election manifesto.
Image caption And The Scottish Sun leads with a car being raffled off at the SNP conference, highlighting how the first minister had warned of a climate crisis. The paper quotes Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie saying it showed the "vast distance between what the SNP says and what it actually does".
Image caption Away from the SNP conference, the Edinburgh Evening News leads with discount chain Poundland opening a shop on Princes Street. The paper says quality shops have begun a "mass exodus" to the new St James Centre - while Poundland's rent for their new premises will be £500,000 per annum.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson is "increasingly optimistic" that both the EU and UK Parliament can agree a Brexit deal in the coming days. The paper says it understands that French government officials have "reservations" over the current plans. Nonetheless, negotiators in Brussels have begun to work on a draft text, says the paper, with Mr Johnson set to meet EU leaders during a two-day summit beginning on Thursday.
Image caption The Times says that even if Mr Johnson and the EU can agree a deal it might not be finalised by the PM's "do or die" 31 October deadline. The paper says German and French officials have suggested that "technical details might take until 1 January to finalise".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express, however, says the PM is "on the brink of achieving a Brexit deal that is best for Britain". The paper says negotiators will work through the night to "resolve the row over the Irish border" and the deal could be published on Thursday morning.
Image caption The Courier reports that a mystery figure who identified himself as "the male stripper" called at least eight officials in Fife Council offering to come to their homes. Police have since launched an investigation, according to the paper.
Image caption The Daily Record again leads on the trial of former Rangers footballer Paul Gascoigne who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman on a train. Friends of the ex-England international, including former boxer Ricky Hatton and football agent Mel Stein, gave character references in his defence.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star of Scotland says stag and hen parties have sparked anger by offering "huge money" to throw people with dwarfism during "sick, drink-fuelled games".

