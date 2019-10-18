Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An expert panel recommended a 20p to 25p charge on single-use cups

A charge will be applied to single-use drinks cups under proposed legislation.

The move will be brought forward in the Scottish government's Circular Economy Bill, with the level of the charge to be set following a consultation and approval by Holyrood.

If passed, the charge could then in future be applied to other items proven to cause environmental harm.

The charge was recommended by an expert panel set up to advise how the number of single-use cups can be reduced.

The environmental advisers suggested in July a charge of between 20p and 25p would help cut down on waste - 200 million single-use coffee cups are discarded every year in Scotland.

The panel suggested introducing a national, mandatory requirement to sell drinks and disposable cups separately.

Single-use cups have a plastic lining, making them difficult to recycle

The problem with many disposable cups is that, although they are made of paper, they have a waterproof plastic lining. It makes them difficult to recycle unless they are collected separately from other recyclable material and taken to specialist recycling facilities.

As a result, they are often incinerated or go to landfill, creating carbon emissions and contributing to climate change.

Tackling throwaway culture

The Scottish government has already outlined plans for a deposit return scheme for some plastic drinking containers, cans and glass.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said a "fundamental rethink" was needed for Scotland to meet its climate ambitions of becoming a net-zero nation by 2045.

She said: "The scale of the challenge is clear - an estimated 4,000 tonnes of waste is generated by single-use cups each year, wasting valuable raw materials and generating unnecessary CO2 emissions in the process.

"For Scotland to become a net-zero society, we need a fundamental rethink about how we use and reuse materials and how we handle waste. That is why I am proposing further bold action to tackle Scotland's reliance on single-use items."

Ms Cunningham added that no single measure would be effective on its own.

"We all need to do more to support a more circular economy and reduce our environmental impact", she said.

"We are taking forward a range of other recommendations made by the panel, to support the cultural and behaviour change that will be required to truly tackle our throwaway culture."

The Scottish Greens environment spokesman Mark Ruskell MSP said: "The Scottish government committed to implementing this charge as part of the Green budget agreement we secured earlier this year.

"This is just a small but important step in discouraging the unnecessary use of single-use plastics.

"The next step should be the trial introduction of a deposit-return scheme for hot drinks cups as proposed by the government's own expert panel."