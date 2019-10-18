Scotland

Scotland's papers: Johnson 'confident' MPs will back deal

  • 18 October 2019
Image caption No surprise that Brexit is Friday's number one topic on Scotland's front pages. The Scotsman tells us Boris Johnson is "confident" he will get MPs to back his fresh Brexit deal. He has 24 hours to convince them, says the paper. But it warns that opposition parties will seek to force a referendum.
Image caption "Now for the tricky part" says the i. Mr Johnson has returned from Brussels with a deal, but the paper says he faces a "huge challenge" to win a historic vote in the House of Commons on Saturday. The paper claims senior Tory rebels may vote with the government.
Image caption A slightly more cautious Herald claims the Brexit deal is "in the balance" just days before the UK is due to leave the EU. The report says ahead of "Super Saturday" - when MPs return to the Commons to debate the deal - Mr Johnson is confident his colleagues will approve of what he has negotiated.
Image caption The Times says the prime minister will spend the next 24 hours "frantically trying to sell" his Brexit deal to MPs ahead of Saturday's vote. The paper calls it "the final hurdle". But it says Mr Johnson's plans received a blow as EU leaders refused to rule out another extension.
Image caption "He's done his duty, MPs must do theirs" is the headline in the Scottish Daily Mail as the paper claims the "reckless political class" may try to derail Boris Johnson's deal. The paper says the PM achieved the deal "against all odds".
Image caption "Just do it!" demands the Scottish Daily Express which leads on its own poll, suggesting 65% of British voters want MPs to back Boris Johnson's new deal. The paper pictures a smiling Mr Johnson at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and urges Leave and Remain MPs to compromise.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a mother-of-three who apparently took her own life less than 24 hours after being sent home from hospital where she was treated for a drugs overdose. The paper says an investigation will take place into the treatment given to 36-year-old Denise Maher, who was found dead in Lesmahagow, South Lanarkshire, on Monday.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports on issues around a new shopping mall in the capital. It is claimed the new St James Centre will see more big brands leave Princes Street for the new retail destination.
Image caption Gazza makes the front of Friday's Scottish Sun. The paper reports on former footballer Paul Gascoigne being cleared of sex assault charges after kissing a woman on a train. The paper claims the former Rangers star wept in the dock as he was found not guilty.
Image caption A rejected appeal against a murder sentence leads The Courier. Callum Davidson failed in a legal bid to have his 24-year jail term for killing Arbroath man Steven Donaldson reduced.

