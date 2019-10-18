Image copyright Gavin Penman Image caption Council workers have erected flood barriers in Stonehaven

Flood barriers have been erected in a north-east town amid concerns about heavy rain in the region.

Aberdeenshire Council said it took the decision to install the defences in Stonehaven after monitoring the level of the River Carron, which runs through the town.

Earlier the Met Office warned that heavy rain in the area could lead to disruption to travel.

The risk of flooding is expected to last until later on Saturday.

A flood alert has been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Dundee and Angus.

It warns of "heavy and persistent" rain on Friday afternoon and evening, likely to result in surface flooding, standing water and flooding from larger rivers through the night and into Saturday.

Meanwhile the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the region, which was due to expire at midnight.

It said some homes and businesses could be flooded and travel disruption was to be expected.

Stonehaven has been badly affected by severe flooding for many years, leading to the evacuation of homes several times between 1988 and 2012.

Aberdeenshire Council said it was erecting flood barriers in the town as a "precautionary measure" and flood wardens had also been notified.