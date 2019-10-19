Scotland

Scotland's papers: All eyes on Labour rebels as Brexit vote looms

  • 19 October 2019
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reports that Nicola Sturgeon fears Labour rebels will help pass Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Scotland's first minister was speaking ahead of a special Saturday sitting of Parliament - the first in 37 years. The prime minister is trying secure the 320 votes the UK government needs to ensure a parliamentary majority.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with a reminder that Scotland voted in favour of the UK staying in the EU by 62% to 38% - with all 32 council areas backing Remain. The paper also quotes Ms Sturgeon telling reporters at Westminster it would be "the end for Labour in Scotland" if they helped pass Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman highlights Mr Johnson's comments that there is "no better outcome" than the one he has been pushing for. The prime minister "appeared to have momentum" on Friday night, the paper reports, with the number of MPs willing to back the deal rising.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with its own poll which says voters "threw their weight" behind the prime minister's deal. It found 50% wanted MPs to pass the deal, against 38% who felt they should reject it.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption Quotes from the BBC's interview with Mr Johnson make the front page of the Daily Express. In what the paper describes as a "final rallying cry", the PM told the broadcaster there was "no better outcome" than his deal.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports there is "anger" from Downing Street over the proposed Letwin amendment, adding it would make Saturday's Commons vote "symbolic", and could force the PM to request an extension "even if he wins" the vote. The amendment - which would withhold parlimentary support until the deal is passed into law - is described by a Downing Street source as a "wolf in sheep's clothing".
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption Away from Brexit, The Scottish Sun leads with the Duchess of Sussex after she admitted it was a "struggle" becoming a new mother amid intense media scrutiny. The paper quotes an ITV documentary, in which she referred to her life under the spotlight "on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record claims police will "speak" to a man who allegedly issued a £5,000 bounty on Facebook for the person who damaged his brother's grave.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with owners hoping to sell or remortgage city homes - including luxury apartments - who have been told their properties have "zero value".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption And The Courier leads with claims the Scottish government knew about a conflict of interest over a review of breast cancer services at NHS Tayside.

