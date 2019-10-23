Scotland

Scotland's papers: PM's Brexit plan 'in tatters' and woods death

  • 23 October 2019
Image caption Most of the papers focus on Tuesday's Brexit votes where Boris Johnson got MPs to back a withdrawal agreement for the first time but then faced an immediate setback when his proposed timetable for the legislation was rejected. The i says the plan to leave the EU by 31 October has been left "in tatters" as a result.
Image caption The National points out it is another Commons defeat for the prime minister, with the paper highlighting the Brexit deal has now been left in limbo.
Image caption The Herald says a response is expected in the next 48 hours from the EU on whether it will offer an extension to the deadline for the UK leaving on 31 October
Image caption The Scotsman also describes the prime minister's Brexit plans as being "in tatters" and carries comments from Mr Johnson that by winning the first vote - and thus backing for his deal - it was "joyful" that Parliament had "accepted its responsibilities".
Image caption "Trust this lot to turn triumph into disaster", declares the Daily Mail. The paper says Downing Street refused on Tuesday night to say whether it still thought the UK could leave the EU in time to meet the current deadline.
Image caption The Express declares that Mr Johnson's victory in the first vote was "soured by fresh parliamentary skulduggery from Remainers" on a night of "high farce".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's front-page focuses on what appears to be a signal from the prime minister that he would accept a short delay to Brexit after MPs backed his deal but thwarted his "do or die" pledge to leave the EU on Halloween.
Image caption The Daily Record characterises Mr Johnson's reaction to his Commons defeat as "throwing a tantrum" after the prime minister said he would pause his legislative plans for leaving the EU.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports how a church minister and his wife suffered head injuries in an incident in a forest near Elgin which resulted in the death of an 83-year-old man. A 35-year-old man had been charged in relation to the alleged assaults in Moray and is due to appear in court later.
Image caption The Courier reports how a woman found guilty of killing of a 27-year-old Arbroath oil worker has been given leave to appeal her 10-year sentence. Tasmin Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in relation to the death of her ex-boyfriend Steven Donaldson. Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were convicted of Mr Donaldson's murder.
Image caption The Times is reporting on what is being hailed as a "turning point" in the treatment of Alzheimer's, after a drug was developed that apparently slows down the progression of the disease.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that it has found the man who stole a cardboard cut-out of Sir Cliff Richard, prompting an airport to be shut. The paper previously reported on "cheeky" Jeffrey Marraway's exploits.

