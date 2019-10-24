Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The issue caused disruption to services between Edinburgh and Cardiff

Flybe has apologised after fears about the possible contamination of bottled water for airline crew caused disruption to flights.

The airline said the bottles had been recalled due to potential "microbiological contamination".

It said the issue caused limited disruption to some flights on Wednesday evening.

Among those affected was the Edinburgh-bound service from Cardiff, which saw passengers delayed for three hours.

'Precautionary measure'

In a statement, the airline said: "Flybe was advised yesterday that some bottled water, supplied by its catering partners for crew consumption only, has been recalled by the main distributors of the recognised branded product as a precaution due to possible microbiological contamination.

"We thoroughly assessed the situation and took precautionary measures, including the immediate removal and replacement of all possibly affected bottled water.

"We apologise for any inconvenience experienced due to the limited disruption to our evening flights. The health and safety of our customers and crew are at all times our number one priority."

The airline flies about eight million passengers a year between 71 airports across the UK and Europe.