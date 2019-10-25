Scotland

Scotland's papers: Election bid and Davidson under fire

  • 25 October 2019
Image caption The prime minister's attempts to get a snap election dominate the papers with The Scotsman reporting that opposition parties are likely to stymie the move, which has been tied to further scrutiny of the bill to leave the EU.
Image caption Elsewhere, the Daily Record focuses on calls for Ruth Davidson to resign as an MSP after taking a part-time job with a lobbying firm. The former Scottish Conservatives leader has been appointed as a senior adviser to PR firm Tulchan Communications in a deal worth £50,000 a year.
Image caption The Herald reveals Ms Davidson set up her own management consultancy firm, called Kirkholm Broadlands, with her partner Jen Wilson 11 days ago but did not mention this when she announced the role with Tulchan Communications.
Image caption The Times reports that Jeremy Corbyn was, on Thursday night, still considering backing the general election call, despite massive pressure from his own party to reject it. The Labour leader insisted in an interview that no final decision had been taken on the matter, despite Labour's chief whip moments earlier sending MPs instructions to abstain on Monday's vote.
Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was challenged by Mr Johnson to "end this nightmare" by backing the early poll, the Daily Telegraph says. The prime minister has said he will bring back his currently "paused" Brexit bill and give Parliament until 6 November to scrutinise it if MPs agree to back his plan.
Image caption The Daily Express focuses on a threat, according to Downing Street sources, that the UK government will effectively boycott the Commons if the election bid is rejected.
Image caption The i describes the situation as a "Christmas election stand-off" and claims the prime minister overruled opposition to his plan from some cabinet ministers.
Image caption Staying with politics, The National reports that Nicola Sturgeon will speak at a pro-independence rally organised by the paper and repeat her call for a second referendum in 2020.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on a report by broadcasting watchdog Ofcom on the performance of the BBC. The paper reports that satisfaction ratings north of the border are the lowest in the UK.
Image caption The Daily Star also focuses on the Ofcom report, highlighting a warning that the BBC needs to take dramatic action to win back a "lost generation" of younger audiences.
Image caption BBC newsreader Huw Edwards chased a burglar out of his home and into the street - while wearing his pyjamas, according to the Sun. The paper says the raider escaped by driving off in the star's Mercedes.
Image caption The Courier focuses on a court case where a man has admitted attempting to murder a police officer after stabbing him as he responded to a call about a disturbance in Fife. Graeme Davidson, 37, attacked PC Derek Laing at a property in Lundin Crescent, Tayport, on 29 June.
Image caption The Press and Journal's front page focuses on the 10-year-old boy who climbed down a 328ft (100m) ravine to reach his mother who had fallen during a mountain climb. The family, which also included two girls, aged five and nine, ended up on very steep ground after taking a wrong turn on Ben Cruachan near Dalmally.

