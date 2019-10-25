Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 18 - 25 October

  • 25 October 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Sunrise at Loch Achray from Ben A'an Image copyright Susan Thomas
Image caption This striking image by Susan Thomas, from Cambuslang, captures the spectacular sunrise over Loch Achray from Ben A'an
Dundee3 is of the V&A museum looking over to Fife Image copyright Nitesh Patel
Image caption Nitesh Patel, from Atlanta, USA, was inspired to take this shot, looking over towards Fife from the V&A museum in Dundee
Haggis and Jack on Glen Esk Image copyright Caroline Thain
Image caption Caroline Thain took this picture of Haggis and Jack as they enjoyed a walk up Glen Esk to Mount Keen
Princes street, Edinburgh Image copyright John Trueman
Image caption John Trueman shot this stylistic image while looking east along Princes Street in Edinburgh
Woman wading into Loch Tay Image copyright Julian Scott
Image caption Julian Scott took this shot of his sister wading out from the shore for a swim in Loch Tay
Ross Campbell captured the northern lights glowing on the horizon from Arnprior in Stirlingshire Image copyright Ross Campbell
Image caption Ross Campbell captured the northern lights glowing on the horizon from Arnprior in Stirlingshire
Pumpkin picker Image copyright Iain Pearson
Image caption Iain Pearson photographed daughter Rosie during a break while pumpkin picking at Craigie’s farm
Ben Macdui Image copyright Rachel Wheeler
Image caption Winter is coming. Rachel Wheeler discovered snow while walking up Ben Macdui
Scott Monument Image copyright John O'Fee
Image caption John O'Free, from Edinburgh, submitted this picture of the iconic Scott Monument
Hamish on the north end of Iona Image copyright Fiona McTaggart
Image caption Fiona McTaggart sent in this image of her dog, Hamish, on the north end of Iona
The Jacobite Express crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct at Glenfinnan Image copyright Alison Davidson
Image caption Alison Davidson, of Glasgow, took this impressive shot on the Jacobite Express as it crossed the Glenfinnan Viaduct
Rogie Falls Image copyright Gijs de Reijke
Image caption Tourst Gijs de Reijke made his first autumn trip to Scotland last week and captured the vibrant tones of the season. His picture captures a beautiful oak at Rogie Falls.
Skyebear the cavapoo Image copyright Claire Middleton
Image caption Claire Middleton, from Nottingham, photographed, Skyebear the five-month-old cavapoo, on her first holiday to Durness
Swan Image copyright Robert Young
Image caption Robert Young, from Chapelton, South Lanarkshire, photographed this swan in Strathclyde Country Park
Gairloch harbour Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption Gairloch harbour made brighter by the remaining flowers of summer in the foreground. Picture by Jane Sayliss
St Patrick's Graveyard and mausoleum, Motherwell Image copyright Robert Blakie
Image caption Spooky times approaching. St Patrick's Graveyard and mausoleum in Motherwell photographed by Robert Blakie
Cat stalking a red admiral butterfly Image copyright Alamy
Image caption Liz Austin, of Beith, photographed her cat Maisie stalking a red admiral butterfly in St Andrews
Duffus Castle Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption 'Brooding sunset over Duffus Castle, captured by Tom McPherson, from nearby Hopeman.’
Bee Image copyright Jean Penman
Image caption A bee captured in the Italian Gardens on South Beach in Troon, by Jean Penman

