Scotland

Scotland's papers: Haunting last text of trailer 'victim'

  • 26 October 2019
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads with the moving words of a Vietnamese woman who is feared to be among 39 people found dead in a lorry trailer in Essex on Wednesday. Pham Thi Tra My, 26, has not been heard from since she sent text messages on Tuesday night. Elsewhere, the paper reports claims by Theresa May's former aides that she was a "terrible campaigner".
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman also features a picture of Pham Thi Tra My and reports her last text message read: "I am dying, I can't breathe. I love you very much Mum and Dad". The paper also covers the inquest into the death of Scottish soldier Joshua Hoole during an "unsafe" army test march. His father now plans to raise a civil action against the Ministry of Defence.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i is one of many papers to carry the same picture of Ms Tra My, who the paper reports had paid £30,000 to travel to the UK.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express also leads with the distressing texts Pham Thi Tra My sent to her parents hours before the bodies of 39 migrants were discovered in a refrigerated container on Wednesday morning.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the conviction of a notorious killer's brother who beat up his new wife. The paper reports George Leathem is the twin of John Leathem, who murdered 15-year-old Paige Docherty in Clydebank in March 2016.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports university students have been given "trigger warnings" about "potentially upsetting scenes" in classic fairytales.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National claims Scotland is being "shut out" of the Brexit process.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald's headline is: "Give us a break: Public is fed up with Brexit delays". The paper reports people are being "stressed out" by the uncertainty over Britain's future in the EU.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports how a man dressed as a clown tried to rob a McDonald's restaurant but ended up being Tasered by police who were on a coffee break. "Zappy Meal" is the paper's headline.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption St Andrews University academic Clara Ponsati told The Courier that a bid to extradite her to Catalonia is imminent following her role in the region's independence referendum.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal focuses on the death of a pensioner after he was struck by a lorry on a busy Highland road.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with Josh Taylor's bid to become Scotland's latest world boxing champion.

