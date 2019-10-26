Swan causes motorway tailbacks on Glasgow's M8
A swan has caused lengthy tailbacks on one of Scotland's busiest roads.
Police flew into action after they received reports that the bird was on the M8 in Glasgow at about 16:50.
One eastbound lane of the motorway was closed at junction 16 while officers safely recovered the bird.
But it led to major congestion - Traffic Scotland said vehicles were queued for two miles, from junction 22, as a result of the disruption.
It also led to knock-on delays on the nearby Clydeside Expressway.
❗️UPDATE⌚️17:12#M8 E/B at J16 - here's the swan, currently looking quite comfy on grass verge.— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 26, 2019
Traffic queuing now from Kingston Bridge.@ScotTranserv pic.twitter.com/9IzCtBgARb
