Scotland's papers: Blue Christmas and jingle polls

  • 30 October 2019
Image caption The looming 12 December election makes it onto all the front pages after all the parties got behind Tuesday night's Commons vote. The P&J has a wistful Boris Johnson "dreaming of a blue Christmas".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail gets into the festive spirit with Mr Johnson playing the part of Santa Claus and Labour's Jeremy Corbyn as The Grinch. The paper says the PM has "promised voters a new parliament for Christmas" after weeks of delays at Westminster.
Image caption The Metro coins the "Jingle Polls" catchphrase as it starts a calendar countdown to the first December election in almost 100 years.

