Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 25 October - 1 November

  • 1 November 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 October - 1 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Benmore gardens, Cowal Image copyright Gerry Connor
Image caption Gerry Connor from Old Kilpatrick captured the essence of autumn with this beautiful mixture of colours during a walk through Benmore Gardens in Cowal.
Elvis statue Image copyright Alistair Macleod
Image caption Alistair Macleod visited the Linda McCartney Retrospective at Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery this week, but he says he can never pass Sean Reid's fabulous Elvis piece without stopping. He says: "It's full of life, colour & humour."
Sunset over Loch Leven Image copyright Anne Robertson
Image caption No filters or magic here - just Anne Robertson with her iPhone snapping the sunset over Loch Leven from Kinnesswood.
Glen Garry Castle. Image copyright Barry Weir
Image caption Barry Weir caught this moment of enjoying the tranquillity by Glengarry castle.
Portgordon Fireworks Display Image copyright Daisy Adams
Image caption Daisy Adams took this photo of her daughter Juno on the beach at the 25th anniversary of the Portgordon Fireworks Display in Morayshire. Could as easily be a scene from 5 November, she said.
Snow leopard Image copyright Dany Bird
Image caption Well hello little fella! Dany Bird was amazed to see such a beautiful snow leopard in the Highlands.
Arria Image copyright Derek Corner
Image caption Derek Corner thought the metal mermaid Aaria sculpture on the M80 motorway was looking especially stunning this week as it turned purple for World Polio Day.
Wallace Momument Image copyright Frank Urban
Image caption The early bird... catches the best snaps. Frank Urban was lucky enough to see this beautiful view of the Wallace Monument from the River Forth just after sunrise in person.
Bubbles on the Royal Mile Image copyright Felicity Collins
Image caption Bubble the fun - Felicity Collins describes this scene on the Royal Mile as "utterly joyful" at the end of a dreich day in Edinburgh. She loved watching the delighted children chasing the bubbles.
Heron on the beach Image copyright Emma Flack
Image caption See if you can spot the heron in this atmospheric shot of the beach at Ardarroch Kishorn on the North West coast. Emma Flack sees him there every day.
Seal pup on St Cyrus beach Image copyright Mark Jordan
Image caption Mark Jordan from Inverurie took his kids Lexie & Jack on a beach walk and came across this little poser on St Cyrus Beach.
Loch Drunkie Image copyright Stewart Martin
Image caption Close your eyes and picture autumn... and you'd be pretty close to this. Loch Drunkie on the Three Lochs Drive, taken by Stewart Martin from Falkirk.
Exmoor ponies Image copyright Sylvia Beaumont
Image caption Wonder what's so funny? Sylvia Beaumont immortalised this grin while orienteering at North Berwick Law. She was amused by three Exmoor ponies who live there and came to check out their flag.
Crossapol beach Image copyright Laura Cross
Image caption Yes, it's another dog picture, but it was the stunning sky that made Laura Cross pick up her camera on Crossapol beach on Tiree. Her dog photobombed the shot but definitely adds something to it.
red grouse Image copyright William Dickson
Image caption William Dickson from Kirkcaldy liked the bold pose this red grouse gave him while on the look-out for predators. He says her young family were feeding on the heather buds nearby.
phone box book swap Image copyright Aileen Morrice
Image caption Scotland's smallest library? Aileen Morrice from Almondbank came across this while driving along the South Deeside Road in Ballater. She thought it was great to see an old phone box still in use.
Stirling Castle Image copyright Frank McCafferty
Image caption Frank McCafferty caught this lovely image of Stirling Castle at night.
East Sands St Andrews Image copyright Nick Goddard
Image caption "Run before it gets you!" says Nick Goddard. The waves were chasing his children at East Sands in St Andrews.
Double rainbow Image copyright Philip Graham
Image caption Philip Graham spent the weekend in Glenelg in the Highlands where he saw this spectacular sight - he wondered if he might find multiple pots of gold.
Cairngorms Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption The weather was nice when Eric Niven, from Dundee, was out cycling in the Cairngorms, near Glen Feshie.
red cap mushroom Image copyright Marianna Watts
Image caption Marianna Watts spotted this red cap mushroom by the banks of the Clyde, near New Lanark, while walking with her husband.
dog Lachie looking over the sand on the Isle of Lewis Image copyright Roddy Maclean
Image caption Roddy Maclean's dog Lachie looking over the sand on the Isle of Lewis - he had the entire beach to himself. Roddy said it's not often you see such nice weather on Lewis at this time of year.
Looking up a turret Image copyright Craig Beck
Image caption Craig Beck took this picture in Lochranza, Isle of Arran.

