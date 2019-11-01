Shops 'ram-raided' within a mile of each other

Image caption The grill at the front entrance of the shop in Clarkston was smashed open

Two shops within a mile of each other in East Renfrewshire have been severely damaged after being ram-raided.

A Scotmid Co-operative and a Londis Store on Mearns Road were both targeted in the early hours of Friday.

The Scotmid in Clarkston suffered extensive damage after the grill at the front of the store was smashed open, leaving a two-foot gap.

The Londis Store within a BP petrol station in Newton Mearns was targeted less than a mile away.

Police are investigating whether or not the two raids were connected.