In pictures: Scottish Portrait Awards shortlist 2019 announced

  • 1 November 2019
Twin brothers, Michael and David, sitting together on the couch Image copyright Michael Youds
Image caption Michael Youds' portrait of himself with his twin brother is called 'I was Blue, He was Red'. It has been shortlisted for the fine art award.

Judges have selected the 12 artists in the running for the Scottish Portrait Awards for fine art and photography.

The six people nominated for the fine art award include artists Michael Youds and Robin Gage.

Mr Youds' portrait of himself with his twin brother shows them dressed in the colours their parents used to identify them as infants.

Mr Gage's picture is of his partner - a young carer whose home life left him exhausted.

The winner of the fine art award stands to take home a prize of £5,000.

A boy lying in bed. Image copyright Robin Gage
Image caption Robin Gage's Land of White Mist is a portrait of the artist's partner - a young carer whose home life left him exhausted.
Li Huang's father Image copyright Li Huang
Image caption Li Huang began painting Kinship last year when he spent the summer in China with his mother. He said they spent "many precious days" sharing stories about his father. He finished the painting in his "other home" in Dundee.
A portrait of Niccolo, a life model and artist based in Florence Image copyright Grace Payne-Kumar
Image caption Portrait of Niccolo by Grace Payne-Kumar. Nicoolo is a life model and artist based in Florence. Grace, a Edinburgh university student, said the painting was influenced by the Old Masters but she used a more contemporary approach.
Two young sisters Image copyright Saul Robertson
Image caption Saul Robertson's portrayal of his daughters is called 'Us into others, Others into us'. He said he tried to make an honest representation of his daughters and their world as a way of expressing his love for them.
A self portrait of Mark Roscoe Image copyright Mark Roscoe
Image caption Artist Mark Roscoe says in Self Portrait 2019 he wore a Breton striped shirt in a nod to Picasso "and to look more artistic".
Six artists have also been nominated for the Richard Coward Scottish Portrait Award in Photography.

The black and white entries include that of Brenna Collie, who suffered a stroke two years ago.

She said the lights shining into the lens of the camera represent the doctors surrounding her. "It was invasive, confusing and terrifying," she said.

A prize of £3,000 is up for grabs for the winner of the photography award.

The winners of both awards will be announced on 13 November.

A smiling woman in the sea Image copyright Jo Tennant
Image caption Jo Tennant's The Eve of Women's Day is one of the photographs shortlisted for the Scottish Portrait Award
'Trapped' by Brenna Collie Image copyright Brenna Collie
Image caption Brenna Collie's Trapped portrays the night two years ago when she suffered a stroke.
Lou Moon by John Post Image copyright John Post
Image caption Lou Moon by John Post. The photographer said he chatted to Louis about what drag meant to him as he was getting ready.
A portrait of artist Derrick Guild at his 2018 Robert Burns-themed exhibition in Summerhall Image copyright Ruby Rose O'Neill
Image caption Ruby Rose O'Neill captured this image of artist Derrick Guild at his 2018 Robert Burns-themed exhibition in Summerhall. It is called Derrick Guild en Abyme.
A photograph of Alan Tanner smoking Image copyright Simon Murphy
Image caption Alan Tanner by Simon Murphy. Alan, an artist and familiar face in Glasgow's Govanhill, once designed album covers for bands such as Hawkwind and Procul Harem.
A vendor in the street outside Central Station, selling the Evening Times Image copyright Jo Tennant
Image caption Mark Shields' Late News Final shows one of the vendors who sold the Evening Times outside Glasgow's Central Station - an increasingly rare sight as more news moves online.

