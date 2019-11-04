Image copyright Google Street View Image caption The car was stolen from Coatbridge Road in Glenmavis

A 15-year-old girl was dragged from the passenger seat of a car outside a shop on Coatbridge Road, Glenmavis on Sunday morning.

She was in a dark grey VW Touran at about 09:30 while her mother was inside the shop, according to the police.

A woman then dragged her from the vehicle before getting into the car with a man and driving off.

The car was found later on Sunday afternoon on Laggan Road, Burnfoot in Airdrie.

Police have confirmed there are two suspects following the incident.

One is described as a white woman, approximately 30 years old and 5ft 5in with a slim build and long blonde hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing grey jogging bottoms and an oversized grey sweatshirt.

The other suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 years old and 5ft 11in with medium build and short brown hair.

He was wearing navy jogging bottoms and a navy raincoat.

Police want to speak to three people who were seen in a silver van on Condorrat Road, between Condorrat and Glenmavis village.

They were then dropped off on Coatbridge Road between 0915 and 0930.

Police do not know if there is any connection between these people and the incident.

The girl was not injured and police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.