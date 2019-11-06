Firefighters attacked during bonfire callouts

Image caption Crews were called out to a fire in Dykemuir Street in Glasgow

Firefighters in Scotland were attacked six times as they dealt with hundreds of incidents on Bonfire Night.

Control rooms handled 882 calls from members of the public between 15:30 and 23:30 on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said its crews attended 665 incidents during the course of the night, including 359 bonfires.

Assistant Chief Officer John Dickie condemned all attacks on emergency services as "completely unacceptable".

No-one was was injured during the six attacks on firefighters.

"This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues including the police when they have to escort us at the scene," said ACO Dickie.

He said the Bonfire Night callouts followed one of the busiest four-week periods of the year.

"In addition to attending the numerous deliberate fires and bonfires, our firefighters continued to respond to the full range of emergencies we face day-to-day.

"Our frontline crews and Operations Control personnel and support staff have shown extreme dedication over this period and I would like to pay tribute to their professionalism, skill and hard work which enabled them to help protect communities."

In Aberdeen, four fire engines were sent to a blaze at a former Army barracks at about 21:00.

It was extinguished after about two hours, and an investigation into the cause of the fire in Don Street is under way.

In Dumfries and Galloway an artificial football pitch was damaged after a firework burned the playing surface.

The incident happened at Newton Stewart's Blairmount Park, where officials had to stamp out the fire during a training session on Tuesday night.