Susan Calman to host BBC Scotland Hogmanay shows

Susan Calman will present this year's extended BBC Scotland Hogmanay programmes, it has been confirmed.

The comedian, presenter and writer will host a pre-recorded party from the Pacific Quay studio in Glasgow as well as the live show from 23:30.

She will be joined by Des Clarke and Amy Irons for the live show, which was hosted by Jackie Bird last year.

Susan Calman's (Not Quite) End of Year Show will include a performance from Scottish rock outfit Travis.

A former Strictly contestant, Susan Calman is a panellist on BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz and has also presented Great British Menu.

The show will also deliver a mix of traditional music and chat in the lead up to the end of the year countdown.

It will air on both the BBC Scotland channel and BBC One Scotland with Hogmanay 2019.

She said: "Hogmanay is such an important occasion across the country and I'm delighted to be on hand to help usher in the New Year.

"It's going to be a fun night packed with great comedy, entertainment and music. I always like to get a party started and hope everyone will join me to welcome in 2020 in spectacular fashion."

BBC Scotland's head of commissioning Steve Carson added: "We've changed things a little this year so that we can bring all the key live moments from around Scotland, as we always do, as well as bringing great music for the hundreds of thousands who join us in their living rooms - and we also have a brand new presenting team of household names.

"It's great to have Susan, Des and Amy fronting our shows,"